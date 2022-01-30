After winning the 1st for Atlético-MG, Mohamed indicates rotation and expects a team ready for the Supercup | athletic-mg

After the first victory of the Campeonato Mineiro, coach Antônio Mohamed signaled at the press conference that he will opt for a rotation of players at the beginning of the season. The physical recovery of athletes will also be a priority in the State. In the 3-0 victory against Tombense, at Independência, this Saturday, El Turco sent most of the holders onto the field for the first time.
– The pre-season work plan is established, that the team is rotated. Wednesday will certainly play other players, to arrive in good rhythm, good athletic condition for the match on February 20th.
On February 20, Galo will have the first big challenge of the season, which is the decision of the Supercopa do Brasil against Flamengo. Until then, El Turco hopes to have the team in ideal physical conditions for the match.
Dylan, Caleb and the Rooster Boys
One of the highlights of Galo’s 3-0 victory was young Caleb. The boy scored a great goal in the match and left the field cheered by the crowd. Dylan Borrero also had his contribution by actively participating in the offensive plays and, very close, did not score a great goal on a bicycle. Asked about Dylan, Toni Mohamed praised the boy.
– A lot of physical potential, a lot of technical potential and playing on the left side favors him, because he has a very powerful shot, and the athletic condition he also has is very good. He has a lot of confidence, and we also trust the player, he has to keep growing, working and working, growing working to keep competing for a spot – he said.
“The intention is that the youngsters can play with a consolidated team, as I did with Caleb, who took advantage, played a great game, very well.