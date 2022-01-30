Álvaro Garnero faces two lawsuits after filing a complaint

Álvaro Garnero is still facing two lawsuits in court by Cristiana Arcangeli, who participated in the “Shark Tank Brasil” program and is a businesswoman and CEO of Beauty’in. As reported today by columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S.Paulo, one of the complaints, opened in 2018, was filed by Justice.

The filed investigation was opened in 2018 and is a different action from the one filed by the Court in January 2022. Arcangeli, Garnero’s ex-partner, accuses him of embezzlement after investing US$300,000 in digital currencies in 2017. She never had a return on the money.

On social media, Arcangeli made a point of explaining about the filed process and highlighting other actions in the case. She wrote in a comment on Instagram:

We have three lawsuits in this case: 1) libel, defamation and threat 2) crime news from 2018 3) crime news from January 2022. What was filed was only the 2018 process. Be careful not to be misled.

In a note sent to splash, Cristiana Arcangeli’s team talks about the filing of one of the complaints and cites the remaining processes:

Cristiana Arcangeli clarifies that the investigation filed against Álvaro Garnero was filed in 2018, and is different from the new crime news filed in January 2022, which is still in court.

The note also says: “The new crime news deals with the possible existence of a criminal organization integrated by Mr. Álvaro Luiz Monteiro de Carvalho Garnero, Hélio Caxias and others. This fact has not yet been analyzed by the Judiciary and will be duly investigated. , there will be an attempt to confuse the two procedures, but they are different. Finally, it is noted that, with the new evidence attached – audios, photos, spreadsheets and transfer receipts – this decision will certainly be revisited, as expressly stated by the authority judicial.”

splash sought out Álvaro Garnero to find out about the two processes that are still open. The businessman’s lawyer, Nelson Wilians, sent the following note:

All complaints are based on the same baseless and media arguments, which only aim to tarnish my client’s honor. In this way, they must also be archived.

Cris Arcangeli and Álvaro Garnero started dating in 2010 and had a relationship marked by ups and downs. Image: Playback/Instagram

Understand the court fight:

Arcangeli and Garnero started dating in 2010 and ended the relationship in 2015. However, they maintained a good relationship and were “very good friends”, according to the businesswoman to splash.

In the process brought by the businesswoman, to which the report had access, she reports that between December 2017 and January 2018 she was “captured” by Álvaro to make an investment in the cryptocurrency market, especially with bitcoins.

Cris would have transferred US$ 300 thousand to a bank account held by Álvaro in a bank in New York. Since then, she has had no further news of the amount, except for chopped deposits that did not total R$100,000, according to the lawsuit, which has almost 1,500 pages.

The businesswoman indicates that she came to suspect the contract and charged her partner on the subject, but realized that he was evading responsibility. According to her, Álvaro stated that the investment had been made by the company Hibridos.

At the time, those responsible for the company — Hélio Caxias Ribeiro Filho and his wife, Thalia Alves Andrade Ribeiro — were being investigated. According to the file, Álvaro knew about the suspect.

In a note sent to splash, the businesswoman’s lawyer, Pedro Abrão, stated that “Cristiana saw no alternative, since Mr. Álvaro Luiz Monteiro de Carvalho Garnero, in his manifestations, insists on dissociating himself from Hélio Caxias Ribeiro Filho and the companies in which he was linked , despite all the existing evidence”.

The lawyer Nelson Wilians, who represents Álvaro Garnero, said, in a note to Splash, that “this same matter has already been the subject of a request by Ms. Cristiana Arcangeli to initiate a police investigation, in which, in January 2020, the acting magistrate in the case, it concluded that there were no ‘indications of a criminal character in the described conduct, because it did not exist’.”