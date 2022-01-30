Amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Biden announces he will send troops to Eastern Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western countries to avoid fomenting “panic” over the risk of a Russian invasion of their country.

EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI Joe Biden will send troops to Europe



the president of United States, Joe Biden, announced that it will send troops to eastern Europe amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine. “I will deploy troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries in the short term. Not many,” the Democrat told the press. The US government has already put 8,500 troops on alert to reinforce NATO. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that with more than 100,000 troops concentrated on the Ukrainian border, Russia had enough forces for an invasion, but stressed that a conflict between Kiev and Moscow was “not inevitable”. . “There is still time and space for diplomacy,” Austin said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western countries to avoid fomenting “panic” about the risk of a Russian invasion of their country, while Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the “need for de-escalation”. Zelensky also emphasized that “the probability of attack exists”, but said it is no greater than in 2o21. “The biggest risk for Ukraine” is “the destabilization of the internal situation” and not the threat of a Russian invasion, the president said. Russia denies having plans for an invasion, but considers itself threatened by NATO’s eastward expansion over the past 20 years and Western support for Ukraine.

*With information from AFP