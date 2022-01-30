Analyst who hit the high of cryptocurrencies on Moonvember indicates the 4 best metaverse games on Solana

The year 2022 has not been a good year so far for the price of Bitcoin (BTC) which amid market volatility at the beginning of the week, saw its value drop briefly. below $33,000 on Monday, hitting its lowest level since July.

Cryptocurrencies in general have lost more than $1 trillion since Bitcoin hit its all-time high, as major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) also recorded sharp drops in value.

As with BTC, Ethereum’s value has halved since its peak in November due to its more volatile nature, while Solana is down 65% since its peak. With this, most traders and investors fear that the market will go into a deep bear market like in the early years of Bitcoin, when BTC plummeted by up to 80% after reaching a maximum value.

for the analyst Mike Ermolaevhead of PR at ChangeNOW, although he rejected a bear market for Bitcoin in previous analyses, now the expert points out that it is possible for a bear market to occur in the cryptocurrency market.

Ermolaev was right in October last year when he said that the month of November would be known as the Moonvember and would see the main cryptocurrencies on the market record historic highs, which in fact occurred with BTC and ETH reaching their highest historical values, in addition to the boom of metaverse tokens and other cryptocurrencies that also marked impressive highs.

“For Bitcoin, the crucial 31-30K support line has not yet been broken. I would consider this a bear market scenario if the level is broken and held for at least a week. In the meantime, I believe we are experiencing a sideways correction since Bitcoin started to fall from its all-time high, and we will soon see the next momentum of growth that will take us to the next all-time high,” he said.

Bitcoin crash

According to the analyst, the drop in Bitcoin coincides with a decline in global stock markets and points out that the charts point out that Bitcoin’s price action closely resembles that of the benchmark US stock index.

Furthermore, he points out that according to data from Skew Analytics, the monthly Bitcoin-S&P correlation reached 70.4% on January 25, 2022, its highest level since July 2020.

Ermolaev points out that the S&P 500 index has dropped 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Nasdaq Composite index has dropped more than 13%. The Fed’s tightening of monetary policy and interest rate hikes in response to rising inflation could drain market liquidity.

“That’s why stock prices are falling. This is especially true for the technology sector, which needs low interest rates as companies often borrow money to develop their businesses,” he said.

Therefore, he highlights that this directly impacts the cryptocurrency market, as many signs point to the fact that cryptocurrency is no longer perceived as a hedge, but rather as a high-risk investment, therefore, in moments of uncertainty, the liquidity of the market disappears.

“This, in my opinion, and that of many other analysts, is the most significant reason for the decline of cryptocurrencies,” he says.

However, he points out that while Bitcoin may be trading sideways, 4 metaverse and play-to-earn games built on Solana have great growth potential and investors should be on the lookout for them.

The 4 Best Gaming Cryptocurrencies on Solana

The analyst highlights that Ethereum’s Tier 1 blockchain competitor Solana has entered the top 10 cryptocurrencies list based on market capitalization in 2021, beating Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC)

“Solana’s lightning-fast transaction speeds, low costs, and rapidly expanding ecosystem have attracted considerable interest from game industry developers, which many believe is crucial to mainstream cryptocurrency adoption.” SOL blockchain that investors should keep an eye on.

Star Atlas (ATLAS)

Star Atlas is one of the most talked about games powered by the Solana blockchain. A virtual gaming environment built on Unreal Engine 5 was released in September 2021, offering a real-time cinematic environment.

The game takes place in a futuristic sci-fi setting in 2620, where players influence interstellar conflicts and receive rewards for their efforts. On the Galactic Marketplace, players can buy and sell NFT assets in-game using ATLAS, the game’s native token.

This project is certainly ambitious. They are backed by giants like Serum and Animoca Brands, who recently purchased $3 million worth of NFT spacecraft from Star Atlas.

At the time of writing, ATLAS was trading at $0.04749371, up 10% over the last 24 hours. With 83% off its ATH achieved in September, Star Atlas has growth potential. Its current market value is $98.5 million.

Aurora (AURY)

Aurory, a Japanese RPG, debuted on Solana in October 2021, using the same play-to-earn style mechanics that made Axie Infinity so popular. By playing the game, players can earn tokens and NFTs, which can be used to purchase items in the market. Aurory is also looking to attract DeFi enthusiasts with its staking and NFT guarantee services.

The AURY is currently trading at $9.38, up 0.4% over the last 24 hours and with its market cap at $87,670,380. It is currently 60% off its record set in November.

Crypto Cavemen Club (CAVE)

Cave powers The Cavemen Club’s new NFT game based on the Solana blockchain. A strong team of developers is creating a really interesting P2E game to play, not just an investment vehicle, so Crypto Cavemen Club is expected to be a success.

Players will be rewarded for playing the game with CAVE tokens, as well as being able to purchase real estate and in-game items using the tokens. CAVE is currently trading at $0.7414, a 19.7% gain over the last 24 hours, and its market cap is at $1,759,081.

RaceFi (RACEFI)

RaceFi is the first AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) metaverse car racing game running on Solana, scheduled for release in the first quarter of this year.

RaceFi’s metaverse allows players to earn while playing different types of games or buying in-game real estate for profit. Its stated mission is to provide players with the most immersive gaming experience and profitable monetization options, while also developing the ecosystem and encouraging widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

RACEFI is currently trading at $0.1906, up 37% over the last 24 hours.

READ MORE