Anatel authorizes Starlink, owned by businessman Elon Musk, to offer satellite internet in Brazil

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) informed this Friday (28) that it authorized the right to explore a non-geostationary low-orbit foreign satellite for Starlink, a satellite system of the SpaceX company, owned by businessman Elon Musk.

With the concession, the entire national territory will receive satellite service from Musk’s company, considered the richest man on the planet.

The guarantee of operations on Brazilian soils will be in effect until 2027.

In a note, Anatel explains that broadband services may be provided by companies that are authorized to contract satellite network capacity.

There is even the possibility that the economic group will succeed in entering this market.

“It is in the company’s interest to provide internet access to customers distributed throughout Brazil, which will certainly be very opportune for schools, hospitals and other establishments located in rural and remote areas”, pointed out the advisor and acting president of the agency. , Emmanoel Campelo.

The Political Connection report contacted the Ministry of Communications to find out more details about the concession. However, until the closing of this article, no statement had been made.

The text will be updated in case of official deliberation.