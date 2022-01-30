Anitta makes a surprising revelation involving the Boys Don’t Cry video

anita launched last night Thursday (27) the clip of Boys Don’t Cry, which is making waves with references to the 80s and several films, such as Titanic and Harry Potter. In an interview with Glamor magazine, the singer made a curious revelation involving the international production.

The singer said that the zombies trying to invade her house in the clip are her ex-boyfriends. “It’s my ex-boyfriends running after me, desperate”, revealed Anita.

In the clip, the Brazilian highlights the independence of women so they can follow their desires and dreams freely. That’s why she runs away from her ex-companions. “The day I received the song with my voice and everything just right, I started putting the whole clip together in my head with movie references”she declared.

In less than 24 hours, Anitta’s clip surpassed 3 million views on YouTube and seems to have pleased most of the fans. On Twitter, the singer’s release also became one of the most talked about topics of the day.

Anitta receives praise from celebrities after releasing a new clip

In addition to attracting the attention of fans, the singer also impressed celebrities with the new production for an international career. Among them is JulietteBBB 2021 champion, who declared her admiration for her friend. “Amazing”wrote the former sister on Twitter.

Vent

After releasing the new song, Anitta used social media to vent. The singer was happy with the international release, after ten years of career. She also highlighted the importance of being successful beyond the demands imposed by the phonographic market.

“After 10 years of hard work, lots of numbers and graphs. I came to the conclusion that success is not being the most, the biggest, the #1 […] It’s about being able to do everything you want, exactly the way you’ve always dreamed of. Today you can see the result of something I dreamed of doing my whole life as an artist.”said the famous.

