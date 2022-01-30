Anitta uses Swedish weapon to pounce on the North American market

You may not even like Anitta. But let’s admit it here: very few Brazilian artists have managed to have the vision of an international career that she has. Her forays into the North American and Latin markets have been going on for a few years, but now you can feel that the game is going to turn to Anitta’s domination as a global artist.

The reason is the singer’s latest clip and single, released last Friday (28). “Boys Don’t Cry” debuted with impressive numbers; on YouTube, it had more than 3 million views in 24 hours, ranking among the 40 most viewed videos on the platform, on Spotify Global it debuted at position 53, becoming the singer’s biggest solo debut and even garnered a funny trending topic on Twitter; the English band The Cure, who wrote one of their biggest hits in 1980, “Boys Don’t Cry” (which has nothing to do with Anitta’s music), became one of the most talked about topics on Friday, thanks to a shower of comments from fans of the English, most of them annoyed by the use of the same title.

The song precedes the fifth album of Anitta’s career, which will be called “Girl From Rio” and is scheduled for release this year. But from Rio, “Boys Don’t Cry” has absolutely nothing. Unlike Anitta’s other efforts in English, such as “Girl From Rio” (which has a wonderful clip, signed by Giovanni Bianco), “Boys Don’t Cry” has that scent of an infallible international hit, bubblegum and fun.

Anitta went straight to the source of world pop music domination, the Swedish school of creating hits. Since the late 1990s, the country, whose population is smaller than the city of São Paulo, with just over 10 million inhabitants, has controlled the GDP of world pop. Most of the international hits you sing and listen to were written or produced by Swedish composers. And Anitta recruited the team of one of the pioneers producers there, Max Martin, to deliver her new track, which has a strong team in the credits: Bibi Bourelly, Matthew Burns, Rami Yacoub, Sean Douglas, in addition to Anitta herself.

The music draws from the new wave and synthpop sources of the 80’s, such as the iconic “I Ran (So Far Away)”, by British band A Flock of Seagull, one of the pioneering unions of rock with electronic programming with a totally pop result. The formula has been successfully applied to compositions by Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and now Anitta.

The love story of the Swedes with worldwide hits started with a DJ with a great feeling for pop music. Producer and DJ, Denniz Pop – the mastermind behind hits like “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by the Backstreet Boys – founded Cheiron Studios, a hotbed of production for some of the first hits by local artists that exploded around the world, such as Ace of Base and Roxette. It was there that Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys created, together with the Denniz Pop team, their first great compositions. The studio closed down in 1998, after the untimely death of Denniz Pop, but his pupils, especially the brilliant Max Martin, author of more than a hundred pop hits, raised Sweden’s name within the reign of world music.

In addition to having the right nose to form her teams, Anitta works directly in her work, like Madonna and Lady Gaga. The video for “Boys Don’t Cry” was directed by her and American Christian Bleslauer, who has worked with The Weeknd, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Marshmello, among others. The screenplay was inspired by the singer’s favorite films, including Harry Potter, Runaway Bride, The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Beetlejuice. The zombies that appear at the beginning of the video would be, according to the singer, spoke in a live, her ex-boyfriends coming back to haunt her.

The first performance of the song will take place on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, one of the largest audiences in the US, next Monday (31).

Another important piece on the board of American domination “by Anitta” will be her show on the main stage of Coachella, one of the most prestigious festivals in the country. In addition to her, Pabblo Vitar is also in the line-up, both on Saturdays, April 16th and 23rd (Coachella takes place with an identical line-up on two consecutive weekends). The festival will still have names like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye (Kanye West), Doja Cat, among others.

It seems that it doesn’t take long for our Anitta to become “their” Anitta.