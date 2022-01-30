Arcangeli says 2022 complaint against Garnero not filed

Cristiana Arcangeli spoke to this Column after a note from Mônica Bergamo said that a complaint against Álvaro Garnero had been filed. The businesswoman explained to us that the investigation filed in question was filed in 2018, and is different from the new crime news filed in January 2022, which is still in court. The businesswoman accuses her ex-boyfriend of embezzlement for trusting him with $300,000 to invest in digital currencies in 2017. She also claims that she did not agree and signed the contract, and never had a return on the money.

As reported by Coluna LeoDias last week, this 2022 crime news was made against Álvaro and Hélio Caxias about “the possible existence of a criminal organization”. Hélio owns the company Híbridos e Meu Pé de Bitcoin, where Álvaro should, according to Cris, have invested the money. Also according to the ex-Shark Tank, he did not prove that he made the investment. Arcangeli also says that there are hundreds of victims of the scam, who lost all their investment in these companies.

On the other hand, Álvaro said that it was “irresponsible to turn the case into a reality”. In a note, Cris Arcangeli’s lawyer, Pedro Abrão, stated that the new evidence may reverse the decision to close the 2018 investigation, and reinforced the difference between this action and the criminal organization crime news of 2022.

Read the lawyer’s note:

“The decision rendered in other documents is not to be confused with the crime news presented by businesswoman Cristiana Arcangeli last week.

The judicial pronouncement in question is in an investigation that has been ongoing since 2018 (Cases n. 0114057-51.2018.8.26.0050) and which did not carry the evidence that was recently discovered and embedded in the new procedure.

The new crime news (Cases n. 1001236-48.2022.8.26.0050) deals with the possible existence of a criminal organization integrated by Mr. Álvaro Luiz Monteiro de Carvalho Garnero, Hélio Caxias and others.

This fact has not yet been analyzed by the Judiciary and will be duly investigated.

Certainly, there will be an attempt to confuse the two procedures, but they are distinct.

Finally, it is noted that, with the new evidence attached – audios, photos, spreadsheets and transfer receipts – this decision will certainly be revisited, as expressly stated by the judicial authority”.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.