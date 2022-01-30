Argentina announces agreement with IMF to pay off US$40 billion debt | World

reproduction Argentina announces agreement with IMF to pay off US$40 billion debt

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced this Friday (28) that he has reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure the payment of a debt of more than US$40 billion.

“We had an unpayable debt that left us with no present or future and now we have a reasonable agreement that will allow us to grow and fulfill our obligations with our growth,” said the Argentine leader.

“We had a problem and now we have a solution with an unrestricted deal,” he added.

Fernández emphasized that the Argentine government reached an agreement with the IMF, which “does not contemplate restrictions that delay our development”, “but rather promotes investment in public works”.

“This agreement does not condition us, we will be able to act exercising our sovereignty and carry out our policies of growth, development and social justice. We have to grow to be able to pay”, he explained.

The president did not give details about the agreement, which should ease the burden of debt maturities concentrated this year (about US$ 19 billion) and the next (an additional US$ 20 billion).

In a press conference, Economy Minister Martín Guzmán provided some details of the agreement and said that “it will have no effect on exchange rates”, alluding to rumors of a possible devaluation of the peso that have circulated in recent days.

Guzmán also said that the agreement will allow Argentina “to have a moderately expansionary public policy” without austerity measures, with the aim of gradually reducing the primary deficit.

According to the Argentine minister, the primary deficit in relation to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be 2.5% for 2022, 1.9% for 2023 and 0.9% for 2024. In addition, Guzmán stressed that it was agreed with the IMF advance a global approach to inflation, which currently hovers around 50% per annum.

The IMF granted Argentina in 2018, during the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-19), a loan of US$ 57 billion amid a currency crisis, of which the country received about US$ 44 billion, since Fernández waived the outstanding installments when he took office in December 2019.