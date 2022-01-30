Arkansas, USA, offers BRL 54,000 to anyone who wants to move and work in the region

The Northwest Arkansas Council, in the southern United States, intends to provide financial incentives to US citizens and foreign workers with work visas who want to move to the region. The stipulated amount is US$ 10 thousand (equivalent to R$ 54 thousand) and can be paid in cash or bitcoins.

Encouraged by the Walton Family Foundation, the Life Works Here project aims to transform Northwest Arkansas into a skilled labor hub by hiring “highly” skilled professionals. .

The proposal is valid especially for workers who work in the areas of science and technology related to blockchain, but it is also available to “new graduates, families, people looking for a career change, entrepreneurs and artists”, as the initiative’s website informs. .

As the Arkansas region is known worldwide for its trails, the program is also offering a bicycle so that potential new residents can explore the landscapes of the place. However, for those who are not fans of extreme sports, there is the possibility of exchanging the “gift” for a year of subscription to art and cultural institutions present in the state.

Those interested in joining the project and heading to their new home must meet certain criteria imposed by the organization. You must be 24 years of age, have at least two years of work experience, and be a self-employed or full-time remote worker.

If approved, the foreign candidate who has permission to work on US soil will have to disembark in the United States within six months of the approval of their application.

