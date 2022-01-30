Army sub-lieutenant arrested accused of beating elderly man to death in Bangu

Civilian police officers from the 34th DP (Bangu) arrested on the morning of this Sunday (30) an Army sub-lieutenant accused of beating an elderly man, aged 60, who was a neighbor, and confused the door of the house with that of the military. According to the investigators, Joaquim Luiz Antunes Moço, would be drunk, and in the dawn of the last day 23, he would have wrong the address when trying to enter the house. He then proceeded to beat and scream at the accused’s house. Annoyed, Clodoaldo Oliveira da Silva Clementino, 42, left the residence and allegedly cursed the victim, who continued knocking on the gate.

According to investigators, the warrant officer “grabbed a club and began beating the elderly man for several minutes until he had fallen to the ground in the street.” According to the investigators, it was the neighbors who saw the aggressions and called Samu.

Joaquim Luiz Antunes Moço, 60, was reportedly drunk when he was assaulted by the military Photo: Personal archive / Reproduction

Joaquim Luiz was hospitalized for five days. However, he died last Friday (28). According to investigations, Clodoaldo Oliveira has been in the Army for over 20 years and currently works in the administrative department of the Army Central Hospital (HCE), in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio. Clodoaldo was found by the Civil Police at home , on Hamilton Viana Street, and did not resist. He was arrested after a temporary arrest warrant was issued by the judiciary duty.

At the police station, the man refused to give a statement and said he “will only speak in court”. ) of Vila Militar, in the West Zone of Rio.

According to investigators, he will answer for bodily harm followed by death. EXTRA tries to contact the Army. The warrant officer’s defense was not located.