Arthur Aguiar fears Maíra Cardi’s reaction to eating bread

Arthur Aguiar told the brothers that, due to his anxiety, he is eating more than usual on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). After hearing Linn’s account of the difficulties he went through in life, the actor feared the reaction of his wife, Maíra Cardi, with the excess of bread and sweets in his diet.

“When I’m anxious I eat like there’s no tomorrow,” revealed Arthur. “For whoever said he didn’t like bread huh…”, Linn observed. “I didn’t say I didn’t like it, I said I didn’t eat, that I avoided eating because I know it won’t do me any good”, said the brother.

“Why?” asked the singer. “White flour makes us naturally slower, heavier and then, as a result, we end up gaining weight, right?”, explained the actor.

Arthur still feared the reaction of his wife, former BBB Maíra Cardi, watching him go off the diet. “When she watches it later, she’ll talk. Jujube? I don’t eat it, it’s pure sugar. I don’t,” said the brother, eating a packet of candy.