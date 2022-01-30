Arthur considers spending the night outside and is scolded

After some participants spent the entire afternoon near the Big Fone and Arthur Aguiar considered spending the night next to the phone, the production of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) scolded the brothers.

Attention, rooms are made for sleeping. Don’t sleep outside the rooms , informed the Big Boss.

Linn da Quebrada, Jessilane and Rodrigo Mussi who were talking in the pool area, got scared.

“Oh, what a scare,” Jessi said after the statement. “Oh, I thought it was the glasses…”, Linna said, confused. Douglas Silva, who was further away talking to other brothers, recited the message again.

“Oh, you’re fighting with me then, huh”, Lina commented, remembering that she slept on the sofa in the outdoor area. “Arthur… they’re talking about Arthur”, analyzed Laís Caldas, when she saw her brother next to the Big Phone.

Earlier, the actor told Jade that he was planning to spend all night by the phone. Afraid to go to the wall, Arthur was hoping the Big Fone would ring.

I think at dawn it won’t play, but I’ll stay. I already ate like hell. I ate a lot of stuff just to stay until tomorrow. At dawn, when everyone is sleeping, I’ll get my things and take a shower there and then I’ll be ready… I’ll stay here all night , revealed the actor.