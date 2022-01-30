Athletic-MG X Cruzeiro – Superesportes

50

2 time END OF THE GAME! With an isolated goal by Bruno Jos, Cruzeiro wins the second in two games and leader of the Mineiro Championship!

49

2 time Cruzeiro puts Athletic at the wheel and exchanges passes.

48

2 time Cruzeiro exchanges passes in the attack and Athletic doesn’t seem to have the strength to attack.

47

2 time Thiago receives the yellow card.

46

2 time Let’s go to 50 minutes!

45

2 time Athletic can no longer make attack rolls.

44

2 time And it starts to rain in So Joo del Rei.

43

2 time Cruzeiro is in possession of the ball in his attacking court and lets time pass.

42

2 time Waguininho tries to dribble at the entrance of the area and ends up missing.

41

2 time Joo Paulo takes a corner from the left and Sidimar heads away again.

40

2 time Waguininho bends Danilo on the left end and crosses, Sidimar gets ahead of Thiago and cuts back. Corner kick.

39

2 time Douglas leaves and Felipe Evangelista joins Athletic.

38

2 time Once again Douglas kicks wide from the edge of the area and Rafael Cabral lands well in the left corner to make a save.

37

2 time Athletic exchanges good passes at the entrance of the area and Douglas shoots hard, blocked by the defenders.

36

2 time Falco dribbles Joo Paulo, tries to trigger Mariano and Sidnei makes the cut.

35

2 time Thiago replaces Edu at Cruzeiro.

34

2 time Machado takes a free-kick in the area, Sidimar cuts his head off but Waguininho was already offside.

33

2 time With no rush, Cruzeiro gets ready to take the penalty.

32

2 time Douglas misses Machado, who is in a lot of pain.

31

2 time Machado finds a good ball when Bruno Jos passes on the right and the striker shoots first to save Pedro Rocha.

30

2 time Diego Fumaa is fouled in the counterattack pulled by Bruno Jos and receives the yellow card.

29

2 time Mariano throws the ball to no one and it gets clean with Rafael Cabral.

28

2 time Edu makes a light curtain at the entrance of the area, the ball is at Bruno José’s feet, who kicks to the left of the goal.

27

2 time Machado receives the last ball inside the area and shoots low. Pedro Rocha comes out well closing the angle and defends.

26

2 time Nathan makes a good tackle on Bruno Jos in the back line.

25

2 time … and Mariano replaces Rafhael Lucas.

24

2 time Changes in Athletic. Antonio Falco fills in for Michael…

23

2 time Waguininho is missed by Mococa and the midfielder gets angry.

22

2 time Rafhael Lucas collapses on the lawn and receives medical attention.

21

2 time Buno José flashes over the marker at the entrance to the area and ends up disarmed.

20

2 time Michael receives on the left wing, cuts to the middle and isolates.

19

2 time Machado gives Nathan a cart and takes the yellow one.

18

2 time … and finally, Marco Antonio gives way to Joo Paulo.

17

2 time … Willian Oliveira takes the place of Lucas Ventura…

16

2 time Three changes in the fox. Mateus Silva leaves for Eduardo Brock’s entrance…

15

2 time Athletic’s blitz in the Cruzeiro area and Kadu kicks the ball over the defense, which avoids the equalizer.

14

2 time Douglas disarms Romulo on the baseline and crosses, Raphael Lucas stretches out and doesn’t reach.

13

2 time Nathan makes his Athletic debut. After the state last season, the side was loaned to Fortaleza.

12

2 time Substitute at Athletic. Nathan joins Vincius’ spot.

11

2 time Douglas touches Kadu’s pass, who crosses on top of Mateus Silva. Corner kick.

10

2 time Cruzeiro squeezes the opponent’s ball out and Bruno Jos takes off the side in the attack field.

9

2 time Waguininho tries to stretch the ball to Marco Antonio on the baseline, but it comes out too strong.

8

2 time Athletic exchange passes in his defensive field.

7

2 time Athletic exchanged passes at the edge of the area, Vincius crossed from the left and Raphael Lucas headed over the goal.

6

2 time Athletic forced to leave more for the game.

5

2 time With the partial result, Cruzeiro takes the lead in the championship.

4

2 time The cabuoso fans celebrate behind Pedro Rocha’s goal!

3

2 time CRUISE GOOOLLL!!! BRUNO JOS!!! Rafael Santos receives Marco Antonio on the left wing and crosses low, the attacker anticipates Vinicius on the second stick and plays first to open the score!!!

two

2 time Kadu misses a great chance to face the goal, but he was offside in the bid.

1

2 time Substitute at Athletic. Emerson leaves for Kadu’s entrance.

0

2 time The ball rolls again in So Joo del Rei.

48

1 time End of the first half.

47

1 time Machado risks the kick from the entrance of the area and Pedro Rocha makes the defense in two halves.

46

1 time Pedro Rocha gives Edu a beautiful dribble inside the area, touches the wrong sequence and almost gives the ball to Cruzeiro as a gift.

45

1 time Edu tries to get past two on the back line and ends up knocked out by Walison.

44

1 time Edu receives yellow for complaint.

43

1 time Lucas Ventura tries to sew the opposing defense and receives a lack of Walison.

42

1 time Michael receives the ball on the back line, risks straight to the goal with a cross kick and Rafael Cabral saves without problems.

41

1 time Buno Jos overextends the ball on Romulo’s pass at the baseline and it ends up going out.

40

1 time Cruzeiro exchanges passes in the attack and Athletic defends.

39

1 time Smoke slips at the time of mastery, hurts himself and receives medical attention.

38

1 time Cruzeiro misses the pass in the transition to the attack and gives the ball as a gift to Pedro Rocha.

37

1 time Ball stretched to Bruno Jos in front and Danilo takes the front to make the tackle.

36

1 time Rafael Santos takes a weird corner and the ball goes out. Goal shooting.

35

1 time Rafael Santos receives from Machado on the left and crosses over Walison. Corner kick.

34

1 time Cruzeiro exchanges passes in his defense field.

33

1 time Bruno Jos receives on the right, crosses first to Edu in the area and Danilo anticipates to cut.

32

1 time Buno José touches the ball to Edu at the entrance of the area and the defense gets ahead to make the cut.

31

1 time Once again, Rafael Cabral and Mateus Silva disagreed on the ball out and gave the opponent a corner.

30

1 time Edu receives a good launch inside the area and at the time of the unarmed shot.

29

1 time At this moment, the game is very concentrated in the midfield.

28

1 time A corner is taken in the Raposa area and the defender heads away.

27

1 time Michael takes a free-kick again and once again she stops at the barrier.

26

1 time Willian Mococa finds Raphael Lucas at the entrance of the area, he tries to get past Mateus Silva, who makes the foul and receives the yellow card.

25

1 time Michael takes a free-kick in the area, she passes everyone and leaves. Goal shooting.

24

1 time Cruise replacement. Vitor Fan leaves and Waguininho enters.

23

1 time Vitor Leque feels injury to his right leg and seems to be out of playing conditions.

22

1 time Michael charges foul on the barrier and it explodes on Marco Antonio.

21

1 time Sidnei fouls Willian Mococa one meter from the penalty area and receives the yellow card.

20

1 time Vinicius retreats at the fire to Pedro Rocha, who is forced to kick forward.

19

1 time Cruzeiro comes out wrong in defense and almost gives the ball to Raphael Lucas.

18

1 time Edu receives a throw at the entrance of the area and kills the ball with his arm. Lack.

17

1 time Walison and Vitor Leque have a disagreement. The referee comes along and calms the mood.

16

1 time Michael skims over Marco Antonio on the back line and takes the corner.

15

1 time On the right, Bruno Jos tries to dribble two and wins a corner.

14

1 time Roger gets agitated and talks a lot with his players in the technical area.

13

1 time Douglas complains and is presented with the first yellow card of the match.

12

1 time Douglas tries to pull the counterattack from the left and Lucas Ventura gets ahead to make the cut.

11

1 time Rafael Santos takes a free-kick in the area and the defender heads away.

10

1 time Vitor Leque barely dominates the bla and is already fouled by Sidimar.

9

1 time Sidnei runs over Rapael Lucas in midfield and the attacker complains to the referee.

8

1 time Lucas Ventura stretches the ball to Bruno José in front and Vincius heads away.

7

1 time Rafael Santos himself takes a very strong corner and she goes out on the other side of the field.

6

1 time Rafael Santos takes a free kick from the bottom line on top of the barrier and it goes out. Corner kick.

5

1 time Athletic goes wrong, giving the ball to Bruno Jos and Fumaa forced to make the foul.

4

1 time Now coach, Roger complains a lot with the referee and gets the yellow card.

3

1 time Willian Mococa stretches the ball very hard at the end line and it goes out. Goal shooting.

two

1 time Vitor Fan tries to go for it fast, falls on the lawn and the referee sends the game on.

1

1 time Emerson takes a big hit from Rafael Santos at the entrance of the area and stays on the lawn.

0

1 time Ball rolling at Joaquim Portugal!

0

1 time Athletic comes to the field in black and white striped shirts, black shorts and socks. Cruzeiro appears in blue shirts, white shorts and socks.

0

1 time Both teams enter the field at this time being pulled by the refereeing team!

0

1 time If there is a winner today, the team will become the leader of the Mineiro Championship.

0

1 time This will be Cruzeiro’s first match playing in So Joo del Rei.

0

1 time Both teams won their first-round engagements. Athletic beat Uberlndia at Parque do Sabi by 1-0 and Cruzeiro passed URT at Independência by 3-0.