Australia’s Prime Minister warns Kanye West to complete his COVID-19 vaccination

Kanye West Revealed He Was ‘Half Vaccinated’ On Drink Champs Podcast

Kanye West will have to be fully vaccinated if he wants to play shows in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday, after media said the artist was planning an Australian tour in March. The warning comes just two weeks after the tennis champion’s hopes Novak Djokovic, win an Australian Open title were thwarted when a court upheld the government’s decision to cancel his visa due to Covid-19 rules and his unvaccinated status.

“The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated,” Morrison told a news conference on Saturday. “They apply to everyone, as people have seen more recently. It doesn’t matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules – you can come. You don’t follow the rules, you can’t.” The information comes from the British newspaper The Guardian.

Morrison’s remarks followed a report on Friday in the Sydney Morning Herald, citing industry sources, who said West planned to play stadium shows in Australia in March. Representatives for Ye, who released her latest album, DONDA, in July, were not immediately available for comment to The Guardian.

The vaccination status of Kanye West is unknown. In a 2021 interview on the Drink Champs podcast, he said he received a shot of the vaccine, claiming to be ‘half vaccinated’. Australia, one of the most vaccinated countries against Covid-19, has been battling an explosive wave of infections in the past month, driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, with around 2 million cases reported. As in Brazil.