Avante launches André Janones’ pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic | Pernambuco

The Avante party launched this Saturday (29) the pre-candidacy of federal deputy Andre Janones for the Presidency of the Republic.

The launch of the pre-candidacy took place during a party at the Mar Hotel, in Boa Viagem, in the South Zone of Recife. Even before the official launch by the party, Janones was already mentioned in polls of voting intentions.

Among those present at the pre-candidacy launch event were federal deputies for Avante Greyce Elias (MG), Sargento Isidorio (BA), Tito (Bahia), Sebastião Oliveira (PE) and Luís Tibé (MG), who is also president party national.

Other parties have also officially launched pre-candidates for the Palácio do Planalto:

Citizenship – Alessandro Vieira, current senator for Sergipe;

New – Felipe d’Ávila, political scientist;

PSDB – João Doria, current governor of São Paulo;

PDT – Ciro Gomes;

UP – Leonardo Pericles, president of the party.

MDB – Simone Tebet, current senator for Mato Grosso do Sul.

They have not been officially announced yet, but they are slated to participate in the elections for the Presidency of the Republic:

After the pre-candidacy was launched, Janone gave a speech of about 45 minutes. After greeting the people present, he spoke about his own life story and criticized ideological orientations to agendas related to the country.

Janones also criticized political opponents, notably President Jair Bolsonaro, former President Lula and former Justice Minister and former Lava Jato judge Sergio Moro, all of whom are listed as candidates for the presidency.

Regarding the proposals, the pre-candidate said that he intends to create a basic income program and make “heavy” investments in the promotion of social equality.

“We’re going to take on this campaign of a minimum income program for those who need it most. And when I talk about it, the first thing I’m always asked in any interview or debate is ‘where are you going to get money from?’ where you will get money to pay interest to a banker, to pay off debt, to pay for the privilege of a politician”, he said.

Avante launches André Janones’ pre-candidacy for the presidency

The federal deputy criticized on several occasions what he called “political polarization” between the left and the right. He criticized the discussion of issues such as carrying a firearm, the movement “Escola sem Partido” and also what is conventionally called “gender ideology”.

“Is it over there [a população] I even wish I could talk about the ‘party without school’ (sic) but she can’t comment on it because she’s hungry, she doesn’t have anything to eat tonight, she has no guarantee that she’ll be able to eat tomorrow. So for these people, these ideological discussions are absolutely secondary discussions,” she declared.

Janones also spoke several times that he intends to exercise a participatory mandate, if he is elected to the Presidency of the Republic. He stated that voters must actively participate in the administration and that it is possible to discuss “fighting corruption while giving food to those who are hungry”.

Regarding the environment, the pre-candidate stated that preservation would be much easier and more effective if the focus were placed on social policies to improve people’s living conditions.

André Janones was born in Ituiutaba, in the Minas Gerais triangle, and is a lawyer. He is serving his first term in the Chamber as a federal deputy. In 2016, he ran for mayor of the city where he was born, but was defeated.

In 2018, he was elected federal deputy by Avante as the third most voted congressman in Minas Gerais, with 178,660 votes. In 2019, he was the subject of a lawsuit at the Chamber’s Ethics Council for mentioning that there were bandits among parliamentarians.

He is responding to a civil lawsuit in the Justice of Minas Gerais for having posted on Facebook a video criticizing the chief of staff of the then mayor of Capelinha (MG), which he called a “swindler” and “nepotist”.