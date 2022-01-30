B4 Angels announce the signing of Laira ‘Arial’ Santos

the capixaba Laira “Arial” Santos, 20 years old, is the new member of the team Valorant’s B4 Angels. The player joins the team, considered one of the best in the modality, formed by Shyz, Shizue, Celinet, let and tayhuhu.

Arial faced 100 candidates in the dispute of the first female sieve “digit draft B4 angels“. Starting and ending in December 2021, the games took place offline and the each week, one livestream with one of angels analyzed the performance of the participants.

The new member lives in the municipality of Serra, Espírito Santo, and started playing in April 2020. In the game, Arial is radiant flex, her favorite agent is Sova, who represents Russia and is classified as Initiator, an expert in recognize areas and discover the location of enemies.

Arial collects a total of 111 First Kills and 462 kills with the duelist Jett (one of the deadliest characters in Valorant), now he arrives at B4 to accumulate more titles.

To the B4, the initiative aimed to insert and encourage women in the eSports. “During all the stages there was a lot of effort from the candidates. This action certainly marked the history of the organization, and it is just the beginning”, celebrates Marcela Miranda, partner of B4 eSports.

Now, the team has the reinforcement of Arial, who will have a one-year contract, in addition to receiving a complete gamer setup (all the necessary equipment to play professionally). The second and third places won peripherals – equipment such as a mouse, keyboard or monitor.

