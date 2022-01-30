Baby orders almost R$ 11,000 worth of furniture from mother’s cell phone

A baby with almost 2 years old managed to order US$ 2 thousand (the equivalent of R$ 11 thousand) in furniture, when accessing an online shopping platform through his mother’s cell phone. Ayaansh Kumar, as the little gassy boy is called, lives with his family in New Jersey, USA.

According to broadcaster NBC New York, Madhu, the mother who owns the device, added several items to the virtual shopping cart. However, she still intended to study what she really needed before finalizing the order.

Condition completely ignored by the little boy, who took advantage of the payment information saved on the platform. “It’s really hard to believe he did it, but that’s what happened,” Pramod, Ayaansh’s father, told the American channel.

When the furniture began to be delivered, Madhu immediately asked her husband and older children: who had placed so many orders? Some barely made it through the front door.

Despite the romp, the surprised mother accepted the episode with great humor: “He’s so small, so cute”, she declared, “we’re laughing that he asked for all these things”.

Fortunately, the chain of stores responsible for selling furniture has agreed to refund the Kumars after returning the unwanted items. “In the future, we’ll put in tough passwords or facial recognition so that when he picks up his phone, he finds it locked,” Pramod revealed.

