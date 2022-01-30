Bárbara detonates Rodrigo after brother considers immunizing her

Bárbara and Jade Picon talk on the sofas near the pool of the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The two talk about the game and the formation of the second wall, which takes place this Sunday night.

“Who is your second option? I think it could be the two most voted in the house or the counter-coup of the most voted”, says Bárbara. “I haven’t talked to anyone about voting, I have no idea [em quem os meninos votam]”, replies the influencer, denying having more than one option.

“I wanted to get you out, I think you get about four votes. If you and Paulo André vote for Lucas, who has two or three votes, you’re free”, suggests Bárbara. “Poor,” Jade replies. “Are you his friend?”, asks the other.

Barbara then follows her line of reasoning, trying to guess the votes of her companions, and points out that Douglas and Lucas will be the most voted by the house. Next, the subject becomes Rodrigo, target of leader Tiago Abravanel.

“I don’t close with Rodrigo’s ideas in the game, I unfairly focused. He dug his own… instead of running from the wall, he ran after the wall. And he’s far from being on my podium, for example. if I took the angel I wouldn’t give it to him, and I feel kind of betrayed”. Barbarian