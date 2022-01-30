Bárbara Heck was “expelled” by Silvio Santos at SBT; remember

bábara Heck yelled “I love you” when he saw Silvio Santos in the photo of the BBB 22 leader Tiago Abravanel’s room last Thursday (27). The public on social networks went further and discovered that the model and the owner of SBT already knew each other personally. She, who was already famous before joining the reality show on Globo, participated in the painting Não Erre a Letra, but lost everything and was still “expelled” by the presenter.

The musical gymkhana aired on Silvio Santos Program from May 15, 2016, and replayed on February 14 of last year, while the communicator remained isolated in his mansion during the coronavirus pandemic. Six years ago, Bárbara was part of the Conect Models program, on RedeTV!. Yes, she already had experience in television, but she is on BBB 22 as anonymous (Pipoca).

In the frame of SBT, recycled from the extinct Qual é a Música?, Bárbara and the cast of Conexão Models would have to continue singing the songs interpreted by the singers of the program without missing a verse. Bárbara fell in the favor of Silvio Santos and, at this stage, earned R$ 700.

The second test consisted of hitting the interpreter of the song played in the attraction, and the current sister started off well by guessing Anitta’s success, pocketing another R$100. In another attempt, however, she confused Frank Aguiar with Falamansa and lost everything.

“It’s just that Falamansa used to sing this one too”, tried to justify. Silvio did not forgive: he took the money from the model’s hand and “expelled” her from the painting: “Goodbye! Goodbye! Go away! Go away!”.

Watch the meeting between Silvio Santos and Bárbara Heck on SBT:

