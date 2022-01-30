Bauru records death of 23-day-old newborn by COVID-19

The City Hall of Bauru (SP) reported this Friday (27) the death of a 23-day-old newborn caused by Covid-19. The epidemiological bulletin confirmed the diagnosis and, for the second day in a row, recorded eight deaths of residents from the disease.

With more of these cases, the city reaches 1,284 residents who have lost their lives since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the prefecture, the victims are four men and four women, and three of the patients, including the baby and a 100-year-old woman, did not have comorbidities, that is, other diseases associated with Covid-19. See the victims profile:

– A 50-year-old man who presented the onset of symptoms on 1/25 and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. He had no comorbidities, was vaccinated with two doses, and died last Tuesday (25).

– A 47-year-old man who presented the onset of symptoms on 1/23 and was hospitalized in a public service in the city. He had chronic cardiovascular disease, was vaccinated with two doses, and died last Wednesday (26).

– A 100-year-old woman who presented the onset of symptoms on 1/15 and was hospitalized in a public service in the city. She had no comorbidities, was not vaccinated, and died last Wednesday (26).

– An 81-year-old man who presented the onset of symptoms on 1/23 and was hospitalized in a public service in the city. He had a stroke sequel, was vaccinated with three doses, and died last Wednesday (26).

– A 71-year-old man who presented the onset of symptoms on 1/24 and was hospitalized in a public service in the city. He had hypertension, was vaccinated with two doses, and died this Thursday (27).

– An 82-year-old woman who presented the onset of symptoms on 1/21 and was hospitalized in a public service in the city. She had chronic cardiovascular disease, was vaccinated with two doses, and died this Thursday (27).

– Baby, 23 days old, who presented the onset of symptoms on 1/17 and had the positive result for Covid-19 released on 1/19. The girl was hospitalized in a private hospital in another city, had no comorbidities, and died this Thursday (27).

– A 57-year-old woman who presented the onset of symptoms on 1/15 and was admitted to a public hospital in the city. She had diabetes, chronic cardiovascular disease and obesity, was vaccinated with two doses, and died this Thursday (27).

This Friday’s epidemiological bulletin points out that the city recorded 530 new positive diagnoses in just one day, from 66,675 cases this Thursday (27) to the current 67,205 positive records.

The city still has 292 cases considered suspicious, awaiting the results of tests. There are nine deaths under investigation and 61,315 people from Bauru managed to recover.