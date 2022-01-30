BBB 22 of 01/30: brothers reveal votes and make speculations about Paredão at dawn | abstract

We completed another dawn in the most watched house in Brazil! 🎊 During the afternoon, we had a new consecrated Angel and, consequently, new little monsters walking around the house in costumes (and being woken up during the night, of course!). There was also a lot of game talk, with brothers revealing their voting intentions and speculating about this Sunday’s Paredão, 01/30. Will there be a backlash? Will the Big Fone play? 🤔

1 of 1 Brothers talk outside the BBB 22 house — Photo: Globo Brothers talk outside the BBB 22 house — Photo: Globo

Big Fone hasn’t played yet, but there’s already a brother getting ready for that moment. Arthur Aguiar is one of them. The singer and actor told Jade Picon that he would stay all night by the phone, just waiting for the Big Fone trim to see what would happen. ☎️

Arthur Aguiar on answering the Big Fone: ‘I’ll be here all night’

But he wasn’t the only one who thought about getting up early in the outside area of ​​the house. Rodrigo also spent part of the night walking around the Big Fone, and was even alerted by Tiago Abravanel, who said that the phone would not ring.

Tiago Abravanel warns brother about Big Fone: ‘It won’t play at dawn’

The two even tried, but the truth is that Big Fone stayed on his side, very quiet during the night. Just like the brothers, who gave up the task in a short time and went to sleep! 😂😂

With the Angel of the week consecrated, we already expected that there would be a lot of chat about the game, right? Arthur Aguiar went to talk to Jade Picon about his voting options, and the two revealed which brothers they intend to vote for tonight.

Jade Picon evaluates the first days in the house: ‘It’s a roller coaster’

Slovenia, Rodrigo, Lucas and Vinicius also placed their bets. Rodrigo is already counting on the possibility of a Counter-coup, and the group has been articulating, together, who the commercial manager could put in the spotlight if he is nominated by the Leader of the week.

Slovenia, Lucas, Rodrigo and inícius articulate about the next Paredão

Barbara already told the brothers that she is counting on the possibility of facing Paredão. They didn’t understand very well, but the gaúcha explained her theory.

“I’m counting on the possibility of me going if I have a Counter-coup from the most voted in the house”, he said.

Bárbara talks about Paredão: ‘I’m counting on the possibility of me going’

And the word is: strategy!

In Quarto Lollipop, Vinicius called Rodrigo’s attention to his game strategy. The man from Ceará asked his brother: “When will you have time to live here?“. The commercial manager explained himself, and said that his concern was to “survive” in the program. The bachelor in Law, then, gave his brother some advice:

“Here there is no time for you to survive so that people can get to know you later. Here, first week is all or nothing.”

But it was not only from Vinicius that Rodrigo received advice. Linn da Quebrada also spoke with his brother that relationships can be strategies that can strengthen people in the house: “Relationships can arise from game strategies, and strategies can arise from relationships”, he said. And is it wrong?

Linn da Quebrada and Rodrigo talk about the game outside the house — Photo: Globo

Had brother confused, too!

Tiago Abravanel, the Leader of the week, went to ask Pedro Scooby if he had “got it heavy” in the conversation he had with Rodrigo earlier today. The brother said that the commercial manager is his first choice to vote for the hot seat. The two talked about it, but the surfer also took the opportunity to ask some questions with the Leader of the week.

He was confused by the fact that Rodrigo wanted to answer the Big Phone, as he won the Angel Trial. But Tiago Abravanel explained: “Because if the Angel is not autoimmune, he will go to Paredão. As he knows that I will recommend him if he is not autoimmune, he will try to answer the Big Phone to go to the ‘all or nothing’“. Write it down, Pedro Scooby!

Tiago Abravanel reflects on a conversation with Rodrigo: ‘Did I get too heavy with him?’

Are you missing a longing there?

In the Leader’s Room, Arthur opened his heart to Pedro Scooby and said he misses his wife, businesswoman and influencer Maíra Cardi. “I miss her a lot, old man. I can’t wait to see a picture of her, a video…”, said the brother. Love is beautiful! ✨

Arthur Aguiar talks about Maíra Cardi with Pedro Scooby: ‘I miss her a lot’

And that's it for today, guys! 👋 But just stay tuned to #RedeBBB to know everything that goes on at Big Brother Brasil 22's house! And before goodbye, just take a look at this punishment from the Monster! 👇😂😂

Brothers fulfill Punishment in the Monster — Photo: Globo