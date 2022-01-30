BBB 22: Scooby jokes about Paulo André and Jade: “The monster can unite”

After the angel test, Jade, Paulo André and Brunna put on their arcade clothes to face the monster of the week on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) and went to the kitchen to chat with other brothers.

Pedro Scooby, then, decided to play with the fact that the influencer and the athlete were together in this “prank” – Jade was the last placed in the test and went straight to the monster, while Paulo André and Brunna were chosen by the angel Rodrigo.

Standing in the middle of the kitchen, he caught the cast’s attention and fired: “I didn’t want to say anything, huh, but what Cupid can’t unite, the monster can unite”.

The brothers burst out laughing, and some agreed with the surfer.

Jade also joined in the fun. “They are forcing us here”, said the influencer, in a joking tone.

Scooby followed the joke and highlighted: “Fate is there, knocking on the door, and you can’t see it”.

Nominated for the monster of the week, Brunna promised that if something happens between Jade and Paulo André, she will tell everything to the other confined: “I’ll tell you the gossip later, I’m a great gossip,” she said.