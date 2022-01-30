BBB 22: Tiago Abravanel talks about delivery in the game: “I won’t get dirty”

THE Tiago Abravanel’s participation in BBB 22 has had repercussions on social networks, due to the calm posture of Silvio Santos’ grandson. This Saturday afternoon (29), in a conversation about Pedro Scooby in the Lollipop room, the actor said that he does not intend to get dirty in the game.

“He [Scooby] spoke of him not knowing what his purpose was here. Because each one has a purpose, and when he saw himself in the game and saw the stories, he said: ‘Do I not have a purpose?’ I said, ‘You have it! You just haven’t figured it out yet.” he said.

Tiago Abravanel pointed out that the edition will be a discovery edition and that he himself has access to dark sides, which he did not know.

“I will not get dirty to provide entertainment”

“We are here to evolve. The game makes us touch on things that aren’t so cool either. Like me I caught myself yelling at Naiara in a way, which then I said ‘Wow, did I need to do it this way? I don’t think so, but it’s inside me. And I won’t whip myself either because otherwise I’ll press that button[da desistência]. Everyone has their shadow. In fact, shadow is the absence of light. I will not get dirty to give entertainment”he said.

Tiago Abravanel. (Photo: Playback/Gshow)

