BBB22: Jade Picon goes viral after asking a curious question about Mega-Sena; watch!

Look, the participants of “BBB 22” will need to make an effort to overcome Jade Picon… The digital influencer has starred in the most hilarious moments of this edition! This Friday (29), for example, the sister went viral on the web after asking her confinement colleagues what it was like to make a “pool”, referring to the type of bet in the lottery.

Proving once again that certain customs of mere mortals are far from their millionaire reality, Jade was curious about the chat in the Lollipop room and asked: “What is making a cake?”. At the time, Pedro Scooby and Laís talked about people who became rich with this type of game of chance, in which a group divides the value of the bet and chooses several numbers for the draw.

The doctor even recalled that a group of anesthesiologists from the hospital where she worked got lucky and got rich overnight. “Each one pays and plays a card, each one gives a number”explained Laís briefly to the digital influencer.

But what was supposed to be a disadvantage, has been a “cheap in the sleeve” for the sister, who is already pointed out as one of the favorites by internet users. So much so that the new “pearl” starring Jade generated several reactions, including people reliving soccer goals, can you believe it? “I love that everyone thought Jade was going to be spoiled, and she’s VERY laid back. She didn’t complain about anything at the xepa, she’s cute at the monster… The most is the gaffes of things out of her reality, like thinking she has [comida] Japanese at the bar or not knowing what a pool is”joked a young woman. “The tranquility of the person who has never been to a lottery to try his luck”amused Camys.

Jade Picon: What is a pool? Pool:

pic.twitter.com/2H4edLx6II — Football Herald #BBB22 🎲🏁🌊 (@Arautodamassa) January 29, 2022

My mother: this jade is very dumb too! Don’t know what a bubble is Me: Mom, she’s rich. You don’t have to go through this kind of thing — king 🐈‍⬛ (@gordonzorel) January 29, 2022

Jade asking what a “pool” is. The tranquility of the person who has never been to a lottery to try his luck #bbb22 — Camys 🚩 (@srtarigby) January 28, 2022

Jade just asked what a mega-sena pool is I wanted to be like this #BBB22 — Day (@appropriate) January 28, 2022