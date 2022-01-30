BBB22: Maria gets angry and asks for Jade Picon’s exclusion | BBB22

It’s the BBB22 keep yielding! Alliances are already established, and groups begin to form in the most guarded house in the country. And whoever thinks that there are no longer rival groups inside the house is wrong. The main theme of the house in recent days has been the Lollipop room and the Grunge room.

This Saturday afternoon (29), Maria got excited and caught the attention of the brothers for talking about the game in front of Jade Picon. “What’s the problem with you guys talking stuff in front of her [Jade]?”, he asked. Doctor Laís agreed with the singer’s questioning. And the actress continued to scold her colleagues. “F*ck that gave birth, one is crazier than the other, fuck. She’s here and there, there and here on the wall, we don’t know what’s going on in her head. She took the information and left, she didn’t even stay here to talk. Fuck, you guys are such a sucker.” said angry. Vyni asked Maria why the actress didn’t let them know in advance. “Why didn’t you come and tell us to shut up?” he said. Maria replied rudely, “There was no way. There are mirrors here in every corner”, completed.

Brothers sign alliance and exclude Jade Picon

In a conversation in the “Lollipop” room, Brunna Gonçalves, Maria, Eslovênia Marques, Laís Caldas, and Vyni indicated who would be the six people chosen by them to compose the “VIP”, in case they become the leader of the week in the competition that takes place soon. more at night and Jade Picon was left out.

Vyni was the first to select his chosen ones to eat well during the week: “My six are: Eslo, Eli, Tu (Laís), Bárbara, Maria and Kelly (Brunna)” Maria also added voice to Vyni’s choice and agreed: “For me the same thing”. “I also think the same thing” added Slovenia. Doctor Lais also agreed with colleagues, but raised the hypothesis that someone might be upset: “I think like that too. But there are people who are going to be pissed off here”.

Slovenia, believed that Laís was referring to Rodrigo and declared: “Now go fuck yourself”, the doctor then declared that she was not referring only to the commercial manager: “I’m not just talking about him”, said. “Who?”wanted to know the woman from Pernambuco. “The New Resident”replied Mary.“Who is the new resident?“, Slovenia asked again, “Jade Picon”, replied the singer referring to the late arrival of the digital influencer on the reality show, after having tested positive for Covid-19. ““She’s going to be pissed*”, believed Lais.

Speaking of Jade Picon, former BBB Juliette Frei denied rumors that her team would have been hired by digital influencer Jade Picon. In the chat with influencers Camila Loures and Virginia Fonseca, on this Tuesday’s PodCats (25), the singer talked about her success after the reality show, about her new career as a singer and took the opportunity to deny rumors that said his team had been hired by influencer Jade Picon.

“Let me ask you something, did your BBB team hire you when you joined the BBB or are they friends of yours?”, wanted to know the digital influencer Camila Loures. Juliette then explained: “When I went to the BBB I left a handwritten paper saying: Déborah and Huayna, social networks. Monaliza, legal issues. Lara financial issues, ready this team.

“My friends who are very talented, for example Gil, Ralysson each had a different aptitude. And then, Déborah and Huayna gathered the gang and they were all friends, they hired some ADMs, others were employees. But then, zero money, understand? It was all about love and anticipation. When I left BBB, my friends who were at the beginning remained”he explained.

It was at this moment that Juliette Freire confirmed that her team that was with her since the beginning of BBB21 remains working by her side.: “My team is with me!”the wife of countryman Zé Felipe then wanted to know: “So you don’t have the idea that they hired your team to enter the BBB?”, “No!”denied Juliette Freire.

Fourth lollipop talks about Jade again. Maria says she’s a great person, but she’s not with them for the game, she stays here and there. Laís is annoyed with Jade not drinking at the party. People? #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/ic2vLg7CyT — Dantas #BBB22 (@Dantinhas) January 29, 2022