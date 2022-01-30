BBB22: Tadeu Schmidt’s scolding has no effect and Slovenia makes another mistake | BBB22

And it seems that Tadeu Schmidt’s live scolding last week didn’t work. During last Sunday (23), the presenter Thaddeus Schmidt corrected the participants live after a series of mistakes by the brothers with singer Linn da Quebrada. Some people from the cast have been referring to the singer in the masculine pronoun, and the artist has already made it clear numerous times that her pronoun is feminine. As a form of retraction after pressure from viewers, the communicator gave a “scolding” to the cast.

For starters, Tadeu gave Linn space to speak to explain why he had the word “she” tattooed on his forehead, above his eyebrow. “I wanted you to explain why you got this tattoo, and also for you to say it again, reinforcing how people should address you, how they should treat you”, cordially asked the communicator who replaces Tiago Leifert this year.

“I got the tattoo because of my mother, because when, at the beginning of my transition, my mother still made mistakes and treated me with the masculine pronoun. So I said: ‘Mom, I’m still going to tattoo her here on my forehead so you don’t make mistakes’, and so I think it’s an indication for all other people. So, were you in doubt? Read and then you remember”, said the singer.

And apparently, it didn’t do much for the participants to pull their ears. This Saturday morning (28), Slovenia was talking to Linn about the events of the last party, in Paraíba, answering Linn, comments: “I was crazy. Friend, we were right here and I was screaming (…)“. It didn’t take long and the sister’s speech had already reverberated on social networks where internet users pointed out, once again, the transphobia content in the treatment of Slovenia and Linn, since the sisters have already talked a few times about Lina’s pronouns.

Continues after advertising

Some netizens, as well as Slovenia’s official profile, point out that the “friend” speech was directed at Pedro Scooby, who had not participated in the conversation until then, and had his back to Slovenia at the time of the speech. It is also possible to notice that, in the exact period in which the miss says “friend”, she was looking directly at Linn.

Linn gets angry at being called a “friend” by Slovenia

While the first BBB22 party was taking place, Linn da Quebrada was talking to Slovenia, when an embarrassing situation occurred. As it was Eliezer’s birthday, on which Alok was performing, the brothers began to joke about “who will it be with”, and pointed out Eslo as the brother’s “crush”. At this point, the singer tried to comfort her colleague.

“If you don’t want to, no pressure. If you feel like it…” Linn commented. “He’s my brother”, explained the woman from Pernambuco, “It’s ok, you’re here to live the things you want. You don’t have to live up to the expectations of others. And if you change your mind, that’s fine.” Afterwards, Slovenia made the mistake of calling her colleague in the masculine category. “No, not here, friend… friend, oh dear****. It was unintentionally, without realizing it,” said the former Miss. “Friend, you can’t go in anymore, it’s time,” Lina scolded.