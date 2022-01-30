Benfica shows business option that can put Everton in Flamengo

Even having acquired Marinho permanently, Flamengo continues to dream of the arrival of forward Everton ‘Cebolinha’, from Benfica. Even if the Portuguese want to recover a large part of the 20 million euros invested to remove the athlete from Grêmio in 2020, a new business option was shown by the Encarnados to Rubro-Negro.

According to journalist Guilherme Silva, from Young pan, Benfica led by president Rui Costa, is considering another possibility to negotiate Cebolinha, instead of just selling it initially. The condition would be a loan with a purchase obligation at a fixed value. THE Flamengo’s desire is to try to hire the athlete on loan, with only the option to buy.

In the next few days, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel should travel to Portugal in search of a business solution to bring Everton. in contact with the journalist Julio Miguel Neto, Cebolinha’s businessman, Mário Cruz, revealed that he received a call from Flamengo’s vice president of football: ”Yes, I am aware (of the duo’s departure to Europe), including Marcos Braz called me yesterday”.

Read also: 'King of America' in 2020, Marinho will try to repeat feat in Flamengo

At the age of 25, Cebolinha has a contract with the Portuguese club until 2026 and is not having a good time with the Encarnados shirt, even being a captive figure on the bench. THE Rubro-Negro has already signed forward Marinho, from Santos, but he does not intend to stop there.

In his presentation, Paulo Sousa talked about the need for Flamengo to strengthen for 2022. According to the coach, the Gávea squad is very qualified, but specific reinforcements should arrive to implement more and more the squad.

“Our squad is one of the best in South America. Some positions were identified and with the need to remain at a high level. But, at this moment, the squad has the quality to get the victories”, he concluded.

