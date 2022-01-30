Bia Haddad and Danilina take turn and are runner-up at the Australian Open – 01/30/2022

The unlikely partnership between Bia Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina, which happened by an accident of fate, came close to completing their fairy tale with a happy ending. However, against the Czechs Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova, numbers 1 and 2 in the world in the modality, Brazilian and Kazakh took the turn and ended with the runner-up. By 6/7(3), 6/4 and 6/4, the Czechs, current Roland Garros champions and gold medalists in Tokyo-2020, also lifted the Australian slam trophy.

In history

Upon reaching the final in Melbourne, Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to dispute a doubles decision since 1968, when Maria Esther Bueno fought for the US Open trophy. In Australia, the last women’s doubles final with a Brazilian was in 1960, also with Maria Esther.

The destiny

Bia had no intention of playing alongside Danilina at the beginning of the year. Before the Australian Open, the Brazilian would compete in the WTA 500 in Sydney, three weeks ago, along with the Argentine Nadia Podoroska. THE sister, however, suffered an injury shortly before the tournament, and Danilina, who was registered for a tournament in Tunisia, traveled at the last minute to play alongside the paulista. The two were champions of the WTA in Sydney and decided to repeat the partnership in Melbourne. With the victory this Sunday, the two accumulate ten consecutive triumphs.

How did it happen

The match started better for Haddad Maia and Danilina. With good aggressive returns from the Brazilian, the team threatened to serve Krejcikova in the opening game of the match and then managed to break Siniakova with a good appearance by Danilina at the net. Brazilian and Kazakh kept the lead with a certain tranquility until the eighth game, when Danilina missed two straight rights. The Czechs got their first break point when Siniakova set a beautiful spot close to the net. In the sequence, the same Siniakova landed a great return that forced a failure of Danilina and equalized the set at 4/4.

Katerina, however, did not take advantage of the good moment. She wasted a game point in the 11th game and ended up broken shortly after. It was up to Danilina to serve to the set, with a 6/5 advantage, but the Kazakh was once again overcome from the back of the court. By making two more unforced errors, she was broken, and the split decision only came in the tie-break. Until then, Krejcikova, world number 4 in singles and number 2 in doubles, was the most lacking, and that was evident in the tie-break. Two mistakes by Barbora gave Haddad Maia and Danilina a huge advantage, who took advantage and made 7/6(3), closing the partial with an excellent angled serve from the Brazilian.

The second half didn’t start so well. In the first game, Haddad Maia committed three double faults and lost his serve. Then Krejcikova confirmed and opened 2/0. Shortly after asking for medical attention, the same Krejcikova almost compromised the advantage by committing two double faults and missing an easy right in the sixth game. Siniakova, however, saved a break point with a good volley. It was Haddad Maia and Danilina’s only chance in the partial. The Olympic champions kept the lead and forced the third set making 6/4 in the partial.

The game won on nervousness in the decisive set, and the Czechs had the added pressure of always serving behind on the scoreboard. Siniakova felt and committed three double faults in the fourth game. This time, however, it was Krejcikova who saved break point with a beautiful volley. In all, since the beginning of the second set, there were 13 straight games without breaks.

In the fifth game of the decisive part, however, the Brazilian committed a double fault on the first point, and the Czechs capitalized, winning two beautiful points from the back of the court. With 15/40 on the scoreboard, Krejcikova made a good return, and Bia sent a ball into the net. With the break in front, the Czechs opened 4/2 shortly after, when Krejcikova fitted a beautiful backhand parallel in the Brazilian’s corridor.

The advantage left the favorites even more comfortable to take risks and cross the net. That’s how, in the seventh game, they also broke Danilina’s serve. Krejcikova dominated from the back, and Siniakova controlled the net. With a break point, Siniakova herself fired a winning return to open 5/2. The title seemed set, but a couple of errors by Siniakova put Haddad Maia and Danilina back in the game and, with a beautiful volley from Kazakh, the partnership returned one of the breaks. The Brazilian then confirmed her serve, forcing Krejcikova to serve for the title at 5/4. The Brazilian fans made noise and pressed more at each point, but it was no use. At match point, Krehjicoka threw a series of balloons that confused Haddad Maia and Danilina. The last of the balloons was on the line and killed the match. The title stayed with the favorites.

Rank jump and millionaire prize

The Melbourne campaign means a huge leap forward for Bia Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in the doubles rankings. The Brazilian, who started the tournament as #150 in the world, will appear in the 41st position next Monday, when the ranking is updated. Danilina, who entered the Australian Open at #53, will move up to 25th.

On the financial side, the vice in Melbourne is also very valuable. Haddad Maia and Danilina will share 360 ​​thousand Australian dollars, which is equivalent to around R$ 1.35 million. That is, just for participating in the doubles bracket, the Brazilian pockets R$ 675 thousand (minus taxes, of course).

