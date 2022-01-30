Bia Haddad Maia praises overcoming power after unprecedented feat at the Australian Open | sneakers

The Australian Open title did not come. But Bia Haddad Maia made history and is happy with her performance as she reached the final of a Grand Slam. Mainly because of the difficult walk to get to Melbourne. Bia faced a 10-month suspension for doping, three more days due to the new coronavirus pandemic and surgery to remove a tumor in her left hand.

Bia Haddad Maia was runner-up in the doubles at the Australian Open

According to the Brazilian, the partnership with coach Rafael Pacciaroni was essential to go through this process. She was very emotional after the match.

– At the awards ceremony, I couldn’t speak very rationally. For me it is very clear the people who are with me. Last year I spent more than nine months alone, with my coach Rafael. And you have no idea, we give up everything you can imagine. In the end I ended up dedicating it there for him, because only those who are in everyday life know. For me it was very hard. Coming back from four surgeries, doping, a tumor on my finger. There’s a lot that goes through your head, a lot of people criticizing, a lot of demands and Rafa was there with me. He is a very special guy, Brazilian tennis needs to have this guy in a long time – highlighted in a press conference after the game.

Bia became the first Brazilian finalist at the Australian Open in the Open Era, which began in 1968. In addition, she obtained the best result for the country’s women since the 1965 semifinal of Maria Esther Bueno, who won the 1960 doubles and was runner-up in 1965 in the individual tournament. She talked about the deed.

– I feel like a privileged woman to live all this, it’s a very special moment. It’s not easy being a promise since 14 years old. They even called me the Brazilian Sharapova. We live in a very demanding country, but I cannot live my life thinking about others. I’m happy to break taboos, contribute to women’s tennis, but I’m just really enjoying the moment.

She also pointed out the pressure she has been under in recent times.

– Actually I have no idea what I do, I live my day to day normally. My charge with my team is the same regardless of the competition. After everything I’ve been through, I just live my life normally. I don’t watch instagram, I almost don’t see news about myself, I save my energy. Because, today is a very good moment, everyone speaks well of me. In three months I can lose in the first round and people can talk bad about me. And I’ve learned a lot from it. I keep in touch with my family, with the people I like and I try to deal in a very rational way.

Despite having done very well in the doubles competition, Bia Haddad Maia highlights that her priority is to play in singles competitions. Even so, she praised the partnership with the Kazakh Anna Danilina and pointed out that she will play new competitions with her partner.

– I’m very happy with what we’ve done in these three weeks. I learned that not creating expectations is very important. We lived every point, every game. And that I learned a lot from Anna. My priority is to play simple and will continue to be. But I want to have more opportunities to play with Anna.