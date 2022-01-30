Bolsonaro announces he will annul ‘repeal’ of official mourning decrees

President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he will annul the ‘repeal’ of official mourning decrees edited by his predecessors. In his social networks, the president said that the measure will include 122 decrees related to mourning, of which 25 were annulled in his government.

“In view of the popular appeal for all these decrees to remain in force, out of respect for the history and memory of the deceased, I will render void the revocations of the 122 acts, regardless of the government that decreed them or the person honored,” he wrote.

During his government, Bolsonaro revoked the mourning decrees of King Balduíno I, of Belgium, Padre Cícero, Dom Helder Câmara, former minister Roberto Campos and Frei Damião. The representative also cited annulments made during the government of Fernando Collor de Mello, such as those of Tancredo Neves, General Medici, Pope Pius XII, Pope John XXIII, Santos Dumont and President Castello Branco.

Bolsonaro also added that the annulments of the mourning decrees, which are a symbolic act, have legal support. “All these revocations were made with legal support: Complementary Law 95/1998 and Decree 9,191/2017”, he clarified.

The Bolsonaro government only used the mourning decrees in two situations: for the death of the Bolsonar philosopher and guru Olavo de Carvalho and for the death of vice president Marco Maciel, last year. Former President Michel Temer (MDB) issued five mourning decrees. Dilma Rousseff (PT) did it in 11 episodes, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in 22.