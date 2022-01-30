Bolsonaro participates in his daughter’s admission ceremony at the Military College

President Jair Bolsonaro and Laura Bolsonaro (photo: EVARISTO SA/PR) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) attended this Saturday morning (29/12) the admission ceremony for the new students of the Colgio Militar de Brasilia (CMB). His daughter Laura, 11 years old, will join the institution this year in the 6th period. She did not go through the selection process to which boys and girls interested in military education in Army units are subjected. The school has an average of 1,000 candidates for 15 vacancies in 2022. The Brazilian Army also imposed secrecy on the documents of the process that authorized the enrollment.

Also attending the ceremony were the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, the minister of Defense, Walter Braga Netto, and the minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Augusto Heleno.

According to the CMB, the 540 new students at the CMB participate since the beginning of last week in an adaptation period, called “Semana Zero”, before the start of the school period, scheduled for next Monday (31).

“The objective of the period is to introduce new members of the Garana Family to the knowledge they need to start the school year. Theoretical and practical classes are given, covering topics such as: the student’s routine, the correct use of uniforms, hierarchy, respect , discipline, worship of traditions, values, notions about the disciplinary regime of the College and, also, a united order”, informed the college.

In August of last year, the president explained to supporters that his daughter’s enrollment in the CMB would take place for “security reasons”. “Mine should go there next year [Colgio Militar]. The press is already knocking. She is entitled by law, even for reasons of safety”, he claimed on the date. By decision of the Chief Executive, Laura has not yet been vaccinated against covid-19.

After the ceremony, the president went to the Cathedral of Brasilia, where he avoided commenting on his lack of the PF testimony that he was supposed to give yesterday afternoon, but limited himself to saying that “everything is in peace”.

Later, through social media, the president shared a video in which he appeared on a tour with supporters of the Alvorada Palace.