Bolsonaro retreats and says he will annul the revocation of mourning decrees

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (29/01) through social networks that he backed down from the decision to cancel at least 25 mourning decrees edited by predecessor governments and that it would render the revocations of acts ineffective, “regardless of the government who decreed them or the honored personality.”

According to the Chief Executive, to date, 122 decrees related to mourning have been revoked, 25 of them in his gesture, with the support of the law.

In the publication, the president cites mourning decrees revoked in 1991, during the government of Fernando Collor de Mello, among them those of Tancredo Neves, Santos Dumont and the dictator Castello Branco.

Among those whose post-mortem tributes were also canceled are businessman Roberto Marinho, from Grupo Globo, anthropologist Darcy Ribeiro and Catholic bishop Dom Helder Cmara.

“All these revocations were made with legal support: Complementary Law 95/1998 and Decree 9,191/2017. In view of the popular appeal for all these Decrees to remain in force, in respect of the history and memory of the deceased, I will render ineffective the revocations of the 122 acts, regardless of the government that enacted them or the person honored,” he wrote.