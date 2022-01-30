Bolsonaro retreats and says he will cancel repeal of mourning decrees

posted on 01/29/2022 22:47 / updated on 01/29/2022 22:47



(credit: Edu Andrade/Ascom/ME)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (29/01) through social media that he backed down from the decision to cancel at least 25 mourning decrees edited by previous governments and that it would render the revocations of acts null and void, “regardless of the government who decreed them or the honored personality.”

According to the Chief Executive, to date, 122 decrees related to mourning have been revoked, 25 of them in his administration, under the protection of the law.

In the publication, the president cites mourning decrees revoked in 1991, during the government of Fernando Collor de Mello, among them those of Tancredo Neves, Santos Dumont and the dictator Castello Branco.

Among those who also had their post-mortem honors canceled are businessman Roberto Marinho, from the Globo group, anthropologist Darcy Ribeiro and Catholic bishop Dom Helder Câmara.

“All these revocations were made with legal support: Complementary Law 95/1998 and Decree 9,191/2017. In view of the popular appeal for all these Decrees to remain in force, in respect of the history and memory of the deceased, I will render the revocations ineffective of the 122 acts, regardless of the government that enacted them or the person honored”, he wrote.

The revocations took place as part of the policy dubbed by the Planalto as “repeal”, which consists of annulling norms “whose effectiveness or validity is completely impaired”, according to the Planalto.

During his government, Bolsonaro declared mourning on only two occasions: on the death of his guru, Olavo de Carvalho, who died on the 25th and in June of last year, when the former vice president of the Republic, Marco Maciel, died.