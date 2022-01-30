Bolsonaro says he will annul ‘repeal’ of official mourning decrees edited by predecessors – 01/29/2022 – Poder

Two days after the leaf having revealed the information that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had canceled at least 25 mourning decrees issued by his predecessors, the president retreated from the decision and announced that he would make the revocations of the acts ineffective, “regardless of the government that decreed them or the personality honored.”

Bolsonaro announced the measure on a social network on Saturday night (29). According to him, “122 decrees related to mourning had been revoked, 25 of them in our government”.

The president then cites mourning decrees revoked in 1991, during the government of Fernando Collor de Mello, among them those of Tancredo Neves (died in 1985), Santos Dumont (died in 1932) and the dictators Emílio Garrastazu Médici (died in 1985) and Castello Branco (died 1967).

He also listed decrees revoked in 2020, already in his government, such as those of King Balduíno I of Belgium (died in 1993), Padre Cícero (died in 1934), Dom Helder Câmara (died in 1999) and Frei Damião (died in 1997) .

In the post, Bolsonaro argues that the repeals had legal support. “In view of the popular appeal for all these Decrees to remain in force, out of respect for the history and memory of the deceased, I will render void the revocations of the 122 acts, regardless of the government that decreed them or the person honored,” he said.

The announcement comes two days after Bolsonaro, who declared official mourning on only two occasions in his government and ignored the death of different personalities and victims of the pandemic, canceled at least 25 mourning decrees edited by his predecessors.

The revocations took place as part of the policy dubbed by the Planalto as “revocation”, propagated by the government. It consists of annulling norms “whose effectiveness or validity is completely impaired”, according to the Bolsonaro administration.

According to the government, every 100 days the government promotes a “revocation”, with the purpose of “rationalization, debureaucratization and simplification of the legal system”.

Mourning decrees usually automatically lose effect as soon as the official mourning period is over. The declaration of official mourning is a symbolic act. The main mandate is that the national flag be flown at half-mast throughout the country during the mourning period.

The observed mourning period usually varies from one to three days. In cases of people with “notable and relevant services rendered to the country”, the grief can be extended for up to seven days.

Former President Fernando Collor de Mello did something similar. In 1991, he issued a decree canceling several honors to deceased authorities, such as the Cardinal Archbishop of Salvador Dom Avelar Brandão Vilela, granted by José Sarney five years earlier.

This week, Bolsonaro declared official mourning for the death of writer Olavo de Carvalho, guru and ideologue of Bolsonarism.

In addition to Olavo, the only occasion on which Bolsonaro extended a similar honor was on the occasion of the death of Vice President Marco Maciel, last year.

Bolsonaro contrasts with predecessors at Palácio do Planalto, who used the official grief decree on more occasions. Former President Michel Temer (MDB) issued five mourning decrees. Dilma Rousseff (PT) did it in 11 episodes, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in 22.