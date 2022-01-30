Bolsonaro says he will deliver fuel PEC next week

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Saturday (Jan 29, 2022) that he will deliver the fuel PEC to Congress next week.

“We are going to file a PEC next week asking Congress to give me authorization to zero the tax on diesel without a compensating source.“, he declared to journalists during a visit to the fair at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília. Earlier, Bolsonaro attended his daughter Laura’s admission ceremony at Colégio Militar.

The exemption from the tax only on diesel is defended by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The annual cost would be up to R$20 billion, as opposed to the federal tax cut, whose impacts would range from R$50 billion to R$60 billion. The creation of a stabilization fund, another alternative, is valued at the same amount. Bolsonaro said that “already got it right” the PEC with the Ministry of Economy.e’

Currently, to cut a tax, the government must come up with a source of compensation, such as increasing another tax or cutting expenses. If the PEC goes ahead, it will be allowed to zero taxes without the need for compensation, as determined by the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

Invited to be the leader of the Government in the Senate, the future senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) is quoted to be the rapporteur of the project.

One of the main drivers of inflation, the price of fuel is a topic dear to the president, especially in an election year. On Friday (Jan 28), Bolsonaro said he will seek to give “full emphasis” in the fight against inflation this year.