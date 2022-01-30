Bolsonaro says he will send fuel PEC to Congress next week – Money Times

The president Jair Bolsonaro said today (29) that the government should send next week a proposal for a constitutional amendment (PEC) to the Congress to zero the federal tax levied on the diesel.

According to the president, the measure is necessary for the cut to be carried out without indicating a source of funds to compensate for the loss in tax collection.

The proposal is discussed as one of the measures to contain the increase in fuels. Under tax legislation, a compensatory source must be indicated by the government in the event of revenue foregone.

“We are going to file a PEC next week asking Congress to give me authorization to zero the tax on diesel without a compensating source,” he said.

Last week, the president announced the PEC to contain fuel prices. Since then, the discussion has revolved around the scope of the measure.

Although the text of the amendment was not disclosed, the targets of the reduction would be the federal taxes that make up the price of fuel. However, state taxes and the amount charged by Petrobras would remain in the final price.