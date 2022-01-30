Boy reports erection of more than 24 hours after vaccine and Covid-19 infection

A 12-year-old boy had an erection for more than a day after taking a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to an article published in the journal Urology.

According to doctors in Austria, the condition has already been observed on other occasions in patients who were vaccinated and contaminated, since as adversity, blood clots were created in the penile region.

Still according to the publication, the boy, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital feeling a great discomfort in the penis. Once there, the specialists used a needle to puncture the organ and drain some of the blood, but in addition to the procedure being very painful, it didn’t work. The patient was placed under general anesthesia for a new attempt, which showed temporary results.

To preserve the minor, other details that identify him were hidden.

another case

A 62-year-old man who was hospitalized with coronavirus at the Center Hospitalier de Versailles in Le Chesnay, France, had a four-hour erection as a result of the illness. That’s because, according to doctors, Covid-19 has caused clots in patients, as detailed in the scientific journal The American Journal of Emergency Medicine.

According to experts, they are still confused about why patients with Covid-19 have blood clots. Some say the virus is causing some change in the blood. Another thought is that the disease has affected the immune system, which forms clots, and they go through a variety of pathways.