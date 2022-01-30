Brazil died | the antagonist

× reproduction

I copy an excerpt from my column in crusoe , entitled “Brazil is dead” (if you want to read the rest, subscribe to the magazine, please):

In 1989, I was taken to meet the old ACM, in his big house in Salvador. The visit was unbearably boring, and I erased it from my memory, except for the polar air-conditioning that gave my wife a cold, the baroque oratories scattered throughout the rooms, surely acquired with profane resources, and the grotesque image of some starched children. who obsequiously greeted the old oligarch, including ACM Neto, who was only 11 years old. Brazil hasn’t changed anything since then. It continues on that same page by Gilberto Freyre: read, reread, underlined and annotated (…).

In the same year I went to visit ACM, Lula competed for the first time in the Planalto Palace. Ronald Reagan had just finished his term. The main rulers of the world were Mikhail Gorbachev, Helmut Kohl and Deng Xiaoping. Lula was elected, reelected and, after spending more than a year in prison, caught in the bribery department of Bahian construction companies, he still haunts the country, with the same partners, the same purposes and the same methods that accompanied him to jail.

I’m old.

