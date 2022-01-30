Brazil once again has an average of deaths above 500

Brazil today recorded 207,316 new known cases of covid-19 and 695 new deaths from the disease, in view of the advancement of the omicron variant in the country. The moving average of deaths is at 523, the highest rate since September 30, when it was 540. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The number of registered deaths does not consider four federative units: Goiás, Roraima and Rondônia did not register deaths, and the Federal District does not disclose the numbers on weekends.

For the 17th day in a row, Brazil shows a rise (243%) in relation to the moving average of deaths. The moving average calculates the daily average from the deaths recorded in the last seven days.

All regions of the country are accelerating. There are 20 states in acceleration, two states in stability and one in a downward trend in the moving average of deaths.

In total, 626,643 people have already lost their lives as a result of covid-19 in the country.

It was a record-breaking week

There are already more than 25 million positive diagnoses of the disease. With today’s data, the number has reached 25,247,477. The moving average of known cases is at 183,896, with an acceleration trend (166%).

This week, the country had for three consecutive days the days with the most recorded cases of the entire pandemic. The record was yesterday, with 257,239 known cases. This index calculates the daily average of cases based on records from the last seven days.

For both cases and deaths, the variation is calculated by comparing the average with the same rate as 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates an uptrend; below -15%, drop; between 15% and -15% means stability. All 27 federation units show an upward trend in the moving average of cases.

See the situation of deaths by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (284%)

Minas Gerais: high (217%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (230%)

São Paulo: high (285%)

North region

Acre: high (500%)

Amazonas: high (327%)

Amapá: high (117%)

Pará: drop (-16%)

Rondônia: did not update data

Roraima: did not update data

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Alagoas: high (333%)

Bahia: high (96%)

Ceará: high (740%)

Maranhão: high (62%)

Paraíba: high (600%)

Pernambuco: high (24%)

Piauí: stability (5%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (259%)

Sergipe: high (325%)

Midwest region

Federal District: did not update data

Goiás: did not update data

Mato Grosso: high (138%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (443%)

South region

Paraná: high (915%)

Rio Grande do Sul: high (445%)

Santa Catarina: high (229%)

Ministry of Health data

Brazil recorded 179,816 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infected with the new coronavirus reached 25,214,622 across the country.

According to data reported by the ministry, there were 640 new deaths from covid-19 registered in the last 24 hours in Brazil. The disease has already caused 626,524 deaths in the country since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 22,159,759 recovered cases of covid-19 so far in Brazil, with another 2,428,339 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.