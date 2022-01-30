Bridge falls hours before Joe Biden’s visit; ten people were injured

Representative would promote a law that allocates R$ 6.44 billion to the city’s infrastructure

the president of United States, Joe Biden, escaped a tragedy this Friday, 28. Hours before visiting a bridge in Pittsburgh, in the state of Pennsylvania, the structure collapsed. Biden would promote a law that allocates US$ 1.2 billion (R$ 6.44 billion) to infrastructure. The president looked for several minutes at the fallen bridge covered in snow. It was still possible to see cars and a red bus passing by when the structure collapsed, leaving at least ten people injured. The president saluted the police and firefighters who helped with the bridge, thanked them for their work and promised that the federal government would help rebuild this and other bridges in the country. “Let’s fix all the bridges. I’m not kidding, this is going to be a massive change. There are 43,000 (bridges) across the country and we are going to send the money,” he declared.

According to the press present at the scene, there was a smell of gas in the air. Police informed Biden that it is unknown if the smell was from a leak after the collapse or if the bridge collapsed due to a gas pipe explosion. After visiting the site, Biden delivered a speech at Carnegie Mellon University’s Mill 19 research center. The president referred to the bridge and said that bridges in Pittsburgh and the US need to be repaired as soon as possible so that next time, “the headlines don’t say someone died.” Biden’s visit was originally intended to promote the $1.2 billion infrastructure plan that passed Congress in November, with support from Democrats and Republicans, and which represents the country’s biggest modernization in more than a decade. This plan allocates US$ 1.63 billion (R$ 8.75 billion) specifically for the reconstruction of bridges in Pennsylvania.

