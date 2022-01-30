Cacau Menezes is discharged from a hospital in Florianópolis; know how he is

A columnist for Grupo ND was hospitalized at the Baía Sul Hospital since Monday (24), where he underwent a series of tests.

After being hospitalized last Monday (24), journalist Cacau Menezes was released from hospital this Saturday (29). According to the new medical bulletin, the columnist for ND Group was diagnosed with a blood disorder and significant anemia, which resulted in hospitalization.

Cacau was admitted to the Baía Sul Hospital, in Florianópolis, after feeling unwell. He underwent imaging and laboratory tests and remained hospitalized for five days.

Cacau Menezes is discharged from hospital in Florianópolis – Photo: Reproduction / NDTVCacau Menezes is discharged from hospital in Florianópolis – Photo: Reproduction/NDTV

Also according to the hospital, the first tests carried out in the first few days ruled out suspicions of Covid-19 and Influenza. He received treatment for his blood disorder and anemia and, with “the patient’s determination and cooperation, his health improved very well”.

In the next few days he should be released by the doctors to return to his daily work, as a columnist for the ND Group.

On Thursday (27), while still hospitalized, Cacau sent a message to his friends and readers: “I’ll be back because on the way back, no one gets lost”.

Check out the full note from Hospital Baía Sul:

Hospital Baía Sul communicates that journalist Cacau Menezes was released from hospital this Saturday, January 29, after five days of hospitalization.

The first tests, upon arrival, ruled out the suspicion of Covid and Influenza, however, a blood disorder and significant anemia were diagnosed, which resulted in his hospitalization.

After the appropriate treatment and the patient’s determination and cooperation, his health situation evolved very well.

In the next few days, he will be released to return to daily work according to medical advice.

