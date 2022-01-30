Caixa draws six dozen of the 2,449 Mega-Sena contest and other lotteries – Nacional

Yadunandan Singh

lottery tickets
Caixa raffled the Mega-Sena numbers (photo: Disclosure)

Caixa Econmica Federal drew this Saturday (29/1) the six dozen of the 2,449 Mega-Sena contest. The draw was held at Espao da Sorte, in So Paulo.

The numbers drawn were 14 – 20 – 21 – 31 – 49 – 52. The prize is estimated at R$ 36 million.

According to Caixa, the probability of a person getting the Mega-Sena right is one in 50 million. The bet cost R$ 4.50.

The five dozen of Quina’s 5,767 contest were also drawn, with a prize of R$ 6,827,989.25. The tens drawn were 07- 14 – 27- 40 -73.

The Lucky Day also had the seven dozen drawn, by the 561 contest, with a prize of R$ 1.7 million. The numbers drawn were 01 – 04 – 16 – 18 – 19 – 21 – 30. The lucky month is July.

The Dupla Sena, in the 2,328 contest, drew the dozens, with a prize of R$ 3,339,302.93 and R$ 74,403.15. The tens drawn were 20 – 23 – 28 – 38 – 43 – 44 in the first draw and 05 – 19 – 23 – 36 – 43 – 44.

Team Maria, in contest 1,742, will pay R$ 1.7 million in prizes. The tens were 05 – 10 – 20 – 41 – 59 – 64 – 70. The winning team was Grmio.

Finally, the 15 Lotofcil numbers were drawn by lot, through the 2,435 contest. The tens were 02 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 22.

