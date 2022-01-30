Caixa gives discount on payroll loans to retirees and pensioners for a limited time

Pensioners and retirees from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) will have exclusive discounts at Caixa during the retiree’s fortnight, which runs until February 7th.

Among the various advantages, customers will benefit from applying for a credit card, opening an account to receive the money and promotions in payroll-deductible credit interest rates.

About the retiree’s fortnight

During the fortnight, INSS beneficiaries can purchase payroll-deductible credit at rates starting at 1.53% interest. This also applies to those who want to renew the loan or request portability from other financial institutions.

Retirees also have the possibility to add credit life insurance to the payroll and acquire the advantage of having more than 65% discount on exams and consultations at a private family health service.

Caixa customers will also benefit from contracting the CAIXA Elo Simples, a credit card made especially for this audience. Interested parties will have the card issue fee canceled, in addition to not having to pay the annual fee.

Non-customers can also benefit from the portability of receiving the social contribution to the institution’s account, with offers in the overdraft and in the basket of services. In addition, they will have promotions on security items.

Payroll loan contracting

If you want to renew or apply for the payroll loan, you do not need to go to an agency. The entire hiring processto be carried out in the bank’s virtual channels or by a CAIXA Aqui correspondent.

Check out other service channels below:

Whatsapp: 0800 104 0104;

Internet Banking CAIXA;

BOX App.

For more information on the Retirement Fortnight, access the box website.

Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com