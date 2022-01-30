Campinense vs Bahia: watch this Saturday’s game at a discount



Source: Bruno Rafael / CBN Paraíba

Bahia will debut in the 2022 Northeast Cup in a match scheduled for 4 pm this Saturday (29), against Campinense, at the Amigão stadium.

The match in Campina Grande will have only one option for the public to watch: the pay-per-view of the competition: NordesteFC.

Members-fans with guaranteed access received a free account to watch the competition without paying anything other than the monthly fee of the Sócio Esquadrão.

For the other Esquadrão de Aço fans, ecbahia.com, the Official Ambassador of the Copa do Nordeste 2022, obtained exclusive discounts for the tricolor public that wants to accompany Bahia on the way to the Copa do Nordeste:

monthly package

Season package – more benefits

Unlimited access until the end of the season;

like the all matches of the Copa do Nordeste, some State and Northeast U-20 matches ;

; Automatic renovation;

All for only R$59.90 and the coupon ECBAHITEMPORARY, you get 15% off the value of this package. Liked? Then click here, register and use your discount coupon now.

THE ecbahia.com will do all pre- and post-match coverage through the website. While the ball is rolling, follow through on social media @ecbahiapontocom.