Can Pedro Scooby’s wife assume custody of his children during BBB 22? TV News

Pedro Scooby’s wife, Cintia Dicker went public the day before the premiere of BBB 22 to reassure those who were worried about the custody situation of his children – Dom, eight, and Bem and Liz, six. The model said that she would stay with the children during the surfer’s confinement on Globo’s reality show. Luana Piovani, who shares custody of the heirs with her ex, tried to throw off her by saying she didn’t know anything about his absence. But after all, can the stepmother replace the father in this case?

Lawyer Claudia Stein, master and doctor in Civil Law from the University of São Paulo, says that, in the absence of the father, his wife can take care of the children. “Luana could, for example, ask to stay with the children while the father is confined, but she would need to prove that the stepmother does not have a good relationship with them.”

In a January 16 post, Cintia had told her followers that everything was done by mutual agreement. “It was all settled. You don’t have to worry about the kids, they’re with me now, then go to her [Luana] and then come back to me. Everything is alright.”

Did Pedro Scooby sneak into the BBB?

To keep the traditional mystery that involves the list of participants of the reality, Luana Piovani staged until the last minute. Before the surfer was announced as one of the members of the Camarote, the actress pretended that she had not been warned by her ex-husband.

The fact is that Pedro Scooby told the truth inside the house of BBB 22. Questioned by Slovenia, he stated that he had to open the game with Luana, as he has shared custody of the children and had already committed to spending three months with them before know from the BBB.

The surfer was responsible and prudent when talking to his ex-wife about his entry into reality. If he had omitted the information, the actress could go to court to demand payment of a fine and even limit the sportsman’s socializing with his children.

“If she didn’t know, she could ask for an amount to, for example, pay a nanny to stay with the children during these three months that were previously agreed”, explains the lawyer.

“There are cases in which fines are applicable. They are not high, but the Judiciary usually sets a daily amount to be paid [em torno de R$ 500]. The judge cannot force the person to be in a place [na convivência com os filhos], but he can oblige the person to pay an amount if he is absent”, he adds.

Having been affected by the entry of Pedro Scooby in the reality show, Luana Piovani could still ask for a review of the time the surfer spends with the children. According to the lawyer, a change in the living arrangement can be requested when the father shows that he is not a trustworthy person and does not fulfill his commitments to his children.

Source: Claudia Stein, Master and Doctor in Civil Law from the University of São Paulo and partner at Stein Pinheiro e Campos.