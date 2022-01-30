cancelled? Arthur Aguiar takes the opposite path of Projota and wins the public’s favor

Arthur Aguiar wins fans at “BBB 22” (Photo: Disclosure)

Arthur Aguiar entered the canceled “BBB 22”, delayed because of Covid-19, in the sights of most participants who needed to vote for someone. The scenario was not favourable. If the brother hadn’t gotten immunity, he probably would have faced the first wall of the season. What no one imagined is that this way, in caution, Arthur could become a favorite.

Of course, it is still too early to say who will win the “BBB 22”, but Arthur Aguiar is already among the darling names of the public. Without doing anything, the artist became Rodrigo’s target, who already wants to combine votes to put him in the hot seat. This Friday (28), Maria suggested that her brother would have come in more prepared for the game, as his wife has already participated in Globo’s reality show.

For part of the public, the comments about Arthur sound like falsehood. Meanwhile, he lives day after day without talking to anyone, entertaining those at home by eating bread and abandoning the diet of Maíra Cardi, who freaks out in Stories every time her husband exaggerates in carbohydrate consumption.

Some say that the joke humanized his participation in reality, overshadowed the mistakes of the past and “uncanceled” him quickly. It is worth remembering that Arthur cheated on his wife more than 16 times and gained the public’s dislike because of it. In less than a week on the show, however, the betrayals are in the past and fans of the reality show seem willing to get to know the artist better.

It is important to say that not only the memes make Arthur Aguiar’s participation interesting. He has shown vision of the game when talking that he is looking for solid alliances, which will remain by his side until the end, and floating alliances, which change according to the events of the week. Effortless in the tests, Arthur also promises to go up to stay in the game for a long time.

On social media, netizens joke that Maíra Cardi’s husband is doing the opposite of Projota. The singer entered the beloved “BBB 21” with the promise of being a strategist, but he took several wrong closes, showed freshness to eat and left the program very canceled. Arthur, in turn, managed to change people’s view of him in the early days, seems interested in playing and has already proven to be a good mouth. Can he keep this image until the end?