capixabas are still waiting for the return of the research system

The Central Bank’s “Amounts Receivable” service, which allows people and companies to check if they have forgotten money to be received at banking institutions, through the institution website, It’s unavailable. On the portal, the message appears that the survey can be done on February 14th.

The lawyer Emanuele de Souza Pagotton, who was interested in the search and failed to obtain results, was did what many other Brazilians also did as soon as the Central Bank informed about the research. She went to the website to see if she has any value to receive.

“I’ve had many accounts since I was little. My mother opened a savings account when I was a child, then I was a minor apprentice and when I entered college, at 17, I also opened a university account. However, I couldn’t verify if I have anything. days, I cannot access. I only see the message that the system will be available on February 14th”.

Also frustrated is businessman Alexandre Fernandes. “I understand that it is temporary, that the accesses were many, but I was frustrated”.

The consultation and the money return are divided in two phasesas economist Eduardo Araújo explained.

“The first phase includes checking and savings accounts, in which R$4 billion will be returned. The second phase will include clients who operate with brokerage firms and investors,” he said.

The economist advises that all people who have or have had a bank account, access the system as soon as the site is available.

“When in doubt, access the website and make the query. Even if it is not a high value, it is important to redeem these values ​​so as not to leave them at the disposal of financial institutions”, he added.

*With information from Luana Damasceno, from TV Vitória/RecordTV

