Carf dams BRL 1 trillion in tax judgments, including cases of large companies

the refusal of Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf) in judging major causes during the pandemic raised the body’s stock to almost R$ 1 trillion in cases awaiting decision. The impasse increased at the beginning of 2022 because the court sessions, in which it is possible to appeal the tax assessments before taking the case to court, were suspended due to lack of quorum due to the standard operation of IRS servers.

The large unanalyzed disputes exceed R$ 750 billion and, with the smallest cases not yet judged, add up to R$ 985 billion. In the pandemic, Carf judges processes in a virtual way, but it has set limits. In the beginning, only cases worth up to R$ 1 million were judged. Afterwards, the ceiling went to R$ 8 million, rose to R$ 12 million and, since April, it is R$ 36 million.

Carf is made up of 180 counselors (90 representatives from taxpayers and 90 from the IRS). The return of the face-to-face judgment of large cases was expected this month. But the IRS counselors refused to participate in the sessions, in protest against the federal government.

The problem has worsened with the resurgence of the pandemic. Recently, the president of Carf, Adriana Gomes Rego, announced that the sessions will return to the virtual format in February, with a limit of R$ 36 million, and will continue online at least until the end of March. But on Friday, IRS representatives informed the president that they will not participate in the sessions until the government regulates the category’s efficiency bonus, which should also hamper the analysis of the processes of individuals and small and medium-sized companies. Wanted, Carf did not manifest.

Pendencies

Survey made by Estadão/Broadcast indicates that the Itau, for example, faces lawsuits at Carf totaling R$ 57.2 billion. THE Petrobras, in turn, has R$ 29 billion pending judgment. tax cases of ambev reach more than R$ 50 billion, while those of B3 (stock exchange) total R$ 11 billion.

Sought after, Itaú, Petrobras and B3 did not comment. In a note, Ambev stated that “the values ​​indicated are the result of discussions in which we disagree with the collection and that are still in progress in the courts”. The beverage giant also said that, considering the size of the company, it is normal that “the value under discussion is expressive”.

Data from the agency’s December 2021 management report indicate that there are 145 cases pending judgment above BRL 1 billion, totaling BRL 409 billion in stopped tax credits. In the range of BRL 100 million to BRL 1 billion, there are more than a thousand cases blocked, totaling BRL 316 billion.

These data point to an increase in the stock of the largest cases in the body, given that the Revenue continues to fine taxpayers. In September 2021, for example, Carf had 134 cases over BRL 1 billion pending judgment.

Alexandre Evaristo Pinto, counselor of CARF and president of the Association of Counselors Representatives of Taxpayers in CARF, said that there would be no problems in the body deciding to expand to the analysis of all processes, abolishing the ceiling. “With live oral arguments, there is no longer any harm to the defense of the parties.