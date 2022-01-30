Carolina Foundation has 594 scholarships; know how to compete

The Carolina Foundation is currently accepting applications for 594 scholarships in Spain for the 2022/23 academic year. The program includes one-month (summer), specialization, master’s and doctoral courses. There are opportunities in a variety of areas such as arts, economics, law, health sciences, basic sciences and technology.

The 594 grants are divided as follows: 236 postgraduate grants, 90 doctoral and sandwich doctorate grants, 27 faculty mobility grants, 121 institutional scholarships and 120 renewals of doctoral grants. More information about the available scholarships can be seen at this link. A total of 171 academic programs are part of the call for scholarships from the Carolina Foundation.

Applications are open until March 15th for postgraduate courses and until April 7th for doctorates, sandwich doctorates, faculty mobility and institutional studies. More information about specific program dates can be seen on this page.

How do scholarships work?

Annually, the Carolina Foundation provides an extensive list of scholarships in Spanish institutions. There are several areas, ranging from engineering to social sciences, and covering training levels such as undergraduate and postgraduate. There are also opportunities for short, summer courses at specific institutions.

To apply for the scholarships, it is necessary to go through the selection process, which requires Spanish language proficiency exams, as well as information about the student’s academic and professional history. There may also be different requirements depending on the program for which the student wishes to win a scholarship. It is possible to obtain partial and full scholarships, which cover all costs related to the courses.

In the Carolina Foundation’s program, another important point is the partnership it establishes with several Spanish institutions. This is because, in some of the vacancies available annually, the scholarship is partially funded by the foundation and complemented by the university that will receive the scholarship, whether public or private. To check what each scholarship offers, just pay attention to the description on the website and check what is determined by the destination educational institution.

How to find Carolina Foundation Scholarships

Through the institution’s website, it is possible to access the opportunities available each year. The student can filter the programs by categories, such as area of ​​interest and level of education, in addition to having access to information about the educational institution. It is through the website system that the application is carried out and through which the student submits personal data, such as curriculum and academic history to Fundação Carolina’s scrutiny.

For each program available, the requirements and criteria are detailed, such as a minimum level of fluency in Spanish and accepted exams to prove proficiency. There are also details about what costs the scholarship covers and whether there is extra support from the educational institution in Spain. This page offers more information about the application procedure.

What is the Carolina Foundation?

Created in 2000, the Carolina Foundation aims to promote educational exchanges between Spain, Ibero-American countries and others that have historical, cultural or geographical ties with the country. The foundation selects programs at Spanish institutions, ranging from undergraduate to graduate degrees, and filters opportunities according to their areas of expertise.

In twenty years of activity, the Carolina Foundation has awarded more than 15,000 scholarships to students interested in Spanish universities. It is up to the foundation to select which students receive the funds, mediate contact with the destination educational institution and ensure that the student meets deadlines, documents and requirements. On average, for each annual selection process, those responsible for the organization carry out more than 1,000 interviews with pre-selected candidates.

*The text “Fundação Carolina offers 594 scholarships for undergraduate, graduate and summer courses in Spain” was originally published on Fundação Estudar’s Estudar Fora portal.